Government of Canada supports six-unit housing project in Wiikwemkoong

OTTAWA—All Canadians should have the security of a safe and healthy home. The government of Canada is making historic investments toward improving the condition of housing in First Nation communities, reducing overcrowding and increasing health and safety.

On July 12, 2017 the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, congratulated Chief Duke Peltier and the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on their new housing complex for six community families. Supported with 2016-2017 funding, the new homes were built ahead of schedule and will help ease overcrowding and reduce waiting lists for housing.

“Congratulations to Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory for this initiative that will bring six families into safe and healthy homes,” said Minister Bennett. “These immediate investments will improve the quality of life for First Nations families and help to advance Canada on the journey of

true reconciliation.”

Wiikwemkoong Chief Duke Peltier said, “this investment is an important first step in improving the housing conditions for our members and will have an impact on the quality of life for six families in our community.”

INAC provided $976,600 for the lot servicing and construction of the six-unit housing complex. The housing project provided full-time employment for 20 to 30 people from October 2016 to May 2017 and provided community members with valuable hands-on learning experience for building safer, more environmentally friendly homes in their communities.

The units were built using energy preserving and mould resistant materials, meet Ontario’s building codes for environmental conservation, and have energy saving appliances.