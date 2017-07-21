Cheney Cello Trio performance a treat for music lovers

GORE BAY—It is a musical treat that people who enjoy cello music look forward to every year!

The Cheney Cello Trio put on what has become their annual concert at the Gore Bay Museum this past Sunday.

“Good afternoon. Thanks for coming out to share an afternoon with us,” stated Elliott Cheney, one of the three members of this musically gifted family that also includes his wife Carey and the couple’s son, Livingston. Interestingly, for those who have seen the family trio play at concerts at the museum since 2010, they have seen Livingston literally grow up over the years; from the first local concert when he was 15 to now, a college grad and working man.

The afternoon of classical music included the works of F. Schubert, J.S. Bach, A. Stradella, L. Boccherini, A. Piatti, A. Wilson, M. Summer, J.P. Sousa and J. Unger. Several solos were presented during the concert which displayed the musical depth each of the three performers has.

Livingston noted before one of the trio’s songs, “this is one of our favourite places in the world to visit and perform.”

Some of the songs and movements the Cheney’s performed included those from Allegro Moderator, Sonata in G. major, Caprice No. 7, Aria da Chiesa, Suite No. 6 for Unaccompanied Cello, Suite for Cello trio, Julie-O, the Liberty Bell March and Ashkokan Farewell.

After the tremendous performance which received a standing ovation by the packed house in the Gore Bay Museum, a short question and answer session took place.

Ms. Cheney acknowledged, “museum curator Nicole Weppler. What you do here in the museum is magic.”

“We would like to thank all of you very much and we hope to come back again next year,” said Ms. Cheney.

The Cheney family has been playing concerts at the museum since 2010, and the family has had a cottage at Tobacco Lake since 1968.