Wild Horse Art Studio has it all in Whitefish Falls

WHITEFISH FALLS—Anishnaabe artist Nick Cywink has been creating artwork for decades and is well known for his scenic visions of Northern Ontario’s rugged terrain rendered on slices of translucent mineral that have been a very popular presentation gift. Mr. Cywink opened Wild Horse Art Studio in Whitefish Falls recently where a wide range of media is available.

“I have my own artwork for sale, of course, but I also have works by Stan Panamick and other local artists, as well as jewellery and bead work,” said Mr. Cywink during a tour of the studio.

With works on canvas, rock and birch bark, as well as jewellery and clothing, Wild Horse Art Studio has more than a little bit of everything.

This is not Mr. Cywink’s first studio, he has previously established outlets in Espanola and in Whitefish Falls over the years, but this location has a special meaning for him.

“This building was built by my grandparents and then my parents lived here,” said Mr. Cywink, noting that he has deep roots in the region. “You could say that my soul is linked to the land here,” he laughs.

Wild Horse Art Studio is open six days a week, being closed on Mondays. “I need some time to get out and get things done,” he said. The rest of the week he can be found at the studio from 8 am to 6 pm, usually working on the front deck hunched over a palate of paint and one of his creations. The studio can be reached at 705-284-2002 or by email at rideawildhorse@gmail.com.