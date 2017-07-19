Rebels With a Cause seek to mend ecumenical fences

In a world seemingly determined to tear itself apart—blessed be the peacemakers

To the Expositor:

Who would have thought that in a world busy tearing itself apart there is a group of people mending fences

Five hundred years ago the Christian Church was fractured. Martin Luther, a German monk, denounced corruption in the church. He refused to recant and was excommunicated. The Reformation and the Lutheran Church began and eventually many new churches and denominations. To date the Christian Church has 33,000 different churches and denominations.

Like many family fights bitterness ensued and like many family feuds carried on for generations.

Rev. Glenda Morrisette of Trinity Lutheran Church and Monsignor Jim Hutton of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sudbury were moved to join forces and plan an event to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation and the 50th anniversary of the Catholic-Lutheran Dialogue. They issued invitations to all other denominations in the area and also First Nations to join them. A two day event called Nord500North was born.

Last September I was invited to sit on the planning team. I watched in amazement as more and more people arrived for that first meeting. In the end we had 20 volunteers and the air was electric. Over the many months they have worked together with enthusiasm and good will. The vision took shape: to commemorate the Reformation and look to a new and hopeful future.

Early Thursday morning, on September 21, an indigenous elder will light a sacred fire to herald the opening of this two day event, called ‘Rebels With A Cause.’ For further information, please contact barnill@vianet.ca or Dr. Christopher Duncanson-Hales at theolog@live.ca.

Bea Arnill

Sheguiandah and Barrie