Rainbow students enjoy Summer Learning Program at Little Current P.S.

LITTLE CURRENT—Approximately 300 students in Rainbow Schools are participating in the Summer Learning Program to maintain and increase their literacy and numeracy skills while engaging in fun activities, including Little Current Public School.

In the Summer Learning Program, children enjoy a balanced day of academics and recreation under the guidance of qualified teachers.

Students not only learn reading, writing and mathematics, they also take part in daily physical activities, play interactive games, go on field trips and meet interesting visitors from the community.

In addition, students enjoy computer programming and robotics, building on the Board’s focus on 21st century teaching and learning.

This is the seventh year in which Rainbow District School Board has offered a program during the summer to support and supplement student achievement in Grades 1 to 5.

The program is funded by the Council of Ontario Directors of Education and the Ministry of Education.

The Little Current Public School site has been bustling with activity since the program began on July 4.

Students have visited the Bank of Montreal where they were given a “making change” math problem to solve.

At the Little Current Post Office, they wrote letters to be mailed so they could see the delivery process from start to finish.

At the Island radio station, the class enjoyed a tour and shared a message with listeners.

The Manitoulin Expositor also invited students and staff to talk about the daily and weekly happenings at a newspaper office—the oldest in Northern Ontario!

Many guest presenters have visited the school to share their talents, everything from fancy shawl dancing, to yoga, to karate.

The program is educational and engaging, bringing learning to life as students build important foundational skills.

Want to join students on their summer journey of learning?

Each class at the Little Current Public School site has prepared a challenge for other students and their families across the Island to complete.

In one class, students have been trying to add more interesting and descriptive words to their writing.

Here is their MadLib Challenge to you:

Fill in the blanks to make your own story.

I was _______________ing (verb) in the forest when I saw a _________________(animal). It ______________ed (verb) me and I ________________(verb) away ______________ (adverb). It was a truly ______________ (adjective) day.

In another class, students have been looking at homophones. These are words that sound the same, but are spelt differently.

Here is their challenge to you: Find all of the mistakes in this text.

Four three weaks, we have bin working on hour reading and righting. Some words are tricky. Can yew catch hour mistakes? Maybe to, maybe four, maybe ate, maybe more. Bee careful, take a deep breath of heir and have sum fun!

In another class, students have been working hard at solving math problems using different strategies like doubles, skip counting, and counting on. When they visited the Bank of Montreal in Little Current, they were given real money and asked to make change for their partner.

Here is their challenge to you:

How would you make $3.65 using coins?

How would you make change from $5 if you spent $3.65?

The Summer Learning Program Team at Little Current Public School hopes you enjoy these challenges.

Now, back to learning!