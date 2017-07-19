Kittly-Bender brings the art of the clown to Debajehmujig

MANITOWANING—Webster’s Dictionary defines a Kittly-Bender as a daring run across thin ice. Whether it is connected to the title of Keni Dance’s Kittly-Bender being presented at the Debajehmujig Storytellers’ Larry E. Lewis Creation Centre is not certain, but it certainly makes sense.

“I did exactly the same thing,” laughed Debaj’s Joahnna Berti when told the results of The Expositor’s Google search of the title. She also came up with the thin ice reference. “It kind of makes sense when you think about it,” she said. “It is a pretty daring thing to do, to mix modern dance with clown theatre.” Often fortune favours the bold, and in this case, the boldness was definitely inspired.

“I had the opportunity to see the work, without the bells and whistles, when director John Turner (of Mump and Smoot clown fame) put it on for a select audience,” recalled Ms. Berti. “I was literally gobsmacked.”

As a self-confessed word junkie, Ms. Berti was stunned by the fluidity of the communication conveyed in the piece through dance and movement. “I was almost unaware of the dialogue,” she said. “That for me is almost unheard of.” Dialogue, movement and expression meld so completely that the result is nothing short of stunning.

Ms. Berti said that the artist in the piece, Jennifer Dallas, “is an established contemporary artist from the Canadian Rockies.” Ms. Dallas’ work as a dancer, choreographer and artistic director reflects her belief in the connective potential of the arts, she continued. The founder of the Toronto-based contemporary dance company Kẹmi, Ms. Dallas’ work “embodies diversity collaboration and play.”

Ms. Dallas’ bio notes that she began her formal dance training in ballet, graduating from The School of Toronto Dance Theatre in 2005, but by 2010, she was the Metcalf Intern for 10 Gates, working with Tedd Robinson and had garnered a K.M Hunter nomination. Identified by Dance Current magazine as “someone on the Canadian dance scene to pay attention to” in 2015. Ms. Dallas is described as “an artistic visionary who brings a unique combination of technical skill and playful insight to her work.”

Mr. Turner, a renowned director, as well as the creator and member of the Mump and Smoot duo, directed the work which ran in Toronto in 2016, winning three Dora nominations.

As an added bonus, “Original music augments the unfolding of this transformational story,” notes Ms. Berti. “This fun and comedic work is suitable for audiences of all ages. It is uplifting and engaging. Both matinee and evening performances will be offered.”

The work is performed, choreographed and written by Ms. Dallas.

Debajehmujig Storytellers, in association with The Manitoulin Centre for Creation and Performance, will be presenting Keni Dance’s ‘Kittley-Bender’ at The Creation Centre in Manitowaning, opening on Friday July 28, at 7 pm. The final performance will take place on August 5.

Please contact Audrey Wemigwans for show times and ticket prices at Debajehmujig Creation Centre, 43 Queen St, Manitowaning or call 705-859-2317.