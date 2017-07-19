Islander to compete at Pan-Am Games in Peru this week

PERU—Evansville athlete Joseph Maxwell will be competing at the Pan-Am Games in Peru this week, hot off winning two gold medals at the 2017 Canadian Track and Field Championships, which were held recently in Ottawa.

“I won gold in both discus and shot put,” Mr. Maxwell told The Expositor on Sunday night from Toronto where he was preparing to fly out to Peru on Monday. “I was nervous for discus because I have been focusing more on shot put, but I ended up winning. It was definitely a hard fought victory though.”

Discus saw Mr. Maxwell face off against Mark Buinowki who beat Joseph in the provincials this year, but Mr. Maxwell came out the winner with a throw of 54.96 metres in the men’s discus throw under 20.

He earned gold in the men’s under 20 six kg shot put event with a throw of 18.71 metres.

“I’m flying out tomorrow (Monday, July 17) for Peru,” said Mr. Maxwell. “I have discus on Friday and shot put on Sunday,” he explained. “My goal is to beat the Canadian junior record, which is 19.10 for shot put. There are some really good American athletes going so I’m currently ranked fifth, but I’m confident I can bring that up and perform.”

Mr. Maxwell has been training with a coach at York University this summer on his technical elements, and through videos and emails with his coach at the University of Tennessee (UOT) for weight training and conditioning.

Mr. Maxwell earned a scholarship for track and field at UOT and finished his first year earlier this spring.

After returning from Peru, Mr. Maxwell will travelling to the Canadian Summer Games in Winnipeg on Friday, July 28 to August 13, where he will be competing in the discus and shot put under 23 events.

“After the Canadian Summer Games I will be heading back to the Island to spend a couple weeks with my family, which I’m looking forward to,” said Mr. Maxwell. “Then I go back to school August 21 and training will start back up again the first week of September.”