Haweater Weekend Paddle Challenge seeking paddlers

LITTLE CURRENT—The second annual Paddle Challenge, part of the Little Current Lions Club’s Haweater Weekend festivities, is seeking interested paddlers, both canoe and kayak, to take part in this fun event on Sunday, August 6.

Event organizer and kayak champion Steve Arthurs of Little Current is once again putting on the event that takes place along the shores of Little Current’s Low Island Park and he told The Expositor that new this year, and in the interest of attracting summer visitors, three local paddle enthusiasts have volunteered their equipment for anyone who may want to rent a canoe or kayak to get involved.

“Last year, we had out-of-towners who couldn’t find equipment, so hopefully this helps, Mr. Arthurs said.

The races are broken into the following categories: boys’ and girls’ teen race, ages 13-17, canoe and kayak, 2 pm; boys’ and girls’ youth race, ages 6 to 12, canoe and kayak, 2:10 pm; men’s and women’s masters 55+ race, canoe and kayak, 2:20 pm; men’s and women’s adult 18+ races, canoe and kayak; and men’s and women’s open division 18+, canoe/kayak/tandem. The adult races will begin following the completion of the teen, youth and master division races.

The cost to enter the races is $10 for teen, youth and master divisions and $20 for the adult and open divisions.

All competitors are asked to register at the Low Island beach at 12:30 pm where they will get their racing ‘pinny.’

Specially made Paddle Challenge medals (created by Sheguiandah’s Rick Gelaznikas) will be awarded following the races.

Mr. Arthurs reminds participants that the event is weather dependent, so if the winds are strong, the Paddle Challenge will be called off.

“We had 11 people last year and I’m hoping to at least double it this year,” he added.

“And I really urge people with canoes to come out,” Mr. Arthurs continued. “We didn’t have one canoe last year, yet so many people have them.”

Mr. Arthurs said that people of all skill levels are encouraged to come out to the Paddle Challenge, “it’s open to all ages and skill sets,” and reminded racers that they must bring a life jacket. “No life jacket, no race,” he said plainly.

“Volunteers are welcome and anyone willing to float around for a couple of hours with their dinghy or small boat would be helpful too,” Mr. Arthurs said.

For equipment rentals, please contact Christ Taggart in Little Current 705-968-0525, Wind and Wave in Kagawong, 705-210-0914, or By Path or Paddle in Manitowaning, 705-859-1683.

For more information about the Paddle Challenge or to volunteer, contact Steve Arthurs at 705-862-2324.