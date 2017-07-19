Full Events List –– Haweater 2017

Thursday, August 3

7:00 PM • Miss Manitoulin – Who will be crowned Miss Manitoulin 2017? Held at Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre. Admission is $5 at the door and $3 for children 12 and under

Friday, August 4

6:00 AM – ALL DAY • DOWNTOWN CLOSED TO VEHICULAR TRAFFIC – Come shop the pedestrian mall featuring over 30 local vendors!

ALL AFTERNOON • INFLATABLES DOWNTOWN AND AT LOW ISLAND PARK

1:00 PM • CRAZ-E-CREW STUNT TEAM – at the NEMI Rec Centre, arena floor. Prepare to be amazed at this high intensity stunt crew featuring BMX bikes and skateboards. As seen on Canada’s Got Talent! Admission $10 for children and adults.

3:00 PM • CRAZ-E-CREW STUNT TEAM – at the NEMI Rec Centre, arena floor. Prepare to be amazed at this high intensity stunt crew featuring BMX bikes and skateboards. As seen on Canada’s Got Talent! Admission $10 for children and adults.

4:00 PM • BATTLE BALLS – Low Island soccer pitch. Come try your hand at battle ball soccer. Everyone welcome ages 8 and up. Teams will be determined on-site.

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM • LEGION BBQ – 6 oz New York steak, baked potato, tossed salad, bun, dessert, tea and coffee. $15/plate. Royal Canadian Legion Branch 177, Vankoughnet St.

6:00 PM • CLASSIC CAR CRUISE-IN – Check out these beautiful pieces of automobile history along Little Current’s downtown core. Sponsored by the Rainbow Country Cruisers. Call Roy Knobel 705-368-1326 for more details.

6:00 PM • 24TH ANNUAL MIXED SLO-PITCH TOURNAMENT – Low Island ball fields. Cheer on your favourite of 16 teams! Contact Bruce Burnett 705 368-3163

6:30 PM • MUSIC BY SECOND AVENUE – Classic Rock and Roll at the downtown Cenotaph. Courtesy of the Little Current Lions Club.

7:00 PM • OPENING CEREMONIES MARKING THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY – Downtown at the Cenotaph – Dignitaries, Lions. All encouraged to attend.

7:30 PM • STREET DANCE TO MARK HAWEATER’S 50th ANNIVERSARY – Music by Second Avenue. Street closure.

8:00 PM • CRAZ-E-CREW STUNT TEAM – at the NEMI Rec Centre, arena floor. Prepare to be amazed at this high intensity stunt crew featuring BMX bikes and skateboards. As seen on Canada’s Got Talent! Admission $10 for children and adults.

Saturday, August 5

ALL DAY • VENDORS DOWNTOWN • INFLATABLES – LOW ISLAND & DOWNTOWN

ALL DAY – ALPACAS – at NEMI Rec. Centre

8:00 AM • THE HAW RUN – Registration 8:00am at the Library. 8:30am 10K start. Entry Fee: $15. 10am 5K start. Entry Fee: $10. 11am Kids 1Km Fun Run starts, Ages 5-10. Entry fee $5. Nelson Wood 705-368-0375 or email 1mrwood79@gmail.ca

9:00 AM • MIXED SLO-PITCH – Low Island. Beer Garden, food, and more!

9:00 AM – NOON • FARMERS’ MARKET – Downtown, BMO garage.

9:00 AM • YOGA ON THE DOCKS – Meet at the east end, near the birdcage lighthouse.

10:00 AM • YOUTH SOCCER EXHIBITION GAMING – Festival team exhibition soccer featuring local youths. Low Island soccer pitch.

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM • CURRENT QUILT AND STItchERY GUILD QUILT SHOW – Celebrating Canada’s 150th. 14 Water Street in the Artisan Incubation Centre (council chambers), downtown Little Current.

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM • LITTLE CURRENT LIONS 15TH ANNUAL HAWEATER CRUISE-IN – Little Current waterfront, Water St East. Show cars must enter from the east end at Sim St. Donations to Food Bank in lieu of registration. Dash plaques, goodie bags, BBQ, music, awards, auction and more. All proceeds to charity. No pre-registration required. Call Roy Knobel 705-368-1326 for more details.

11:00 AM – 8:00 PM • BEER GARDENS & BBQ – Featuring Molson Canadian and Manitoulin Brewing Company products. Lions Pavilion Low Island

11:00 AM • ADULT ZUMBA CLASS – Start Haweater off right with a FREE Zumba class with instructor Casey Boisvert. Beginners welcome. Curling Club ice surface.

11:30 AM • NBS AUTO HOT WHEELS RACING – Registration at 11:30 am – Racing at 12:00 noon – NAPA parking lot on Water St. Kids come on out and race your hot wheel cars. Awards, prizes, fun and more. Call Roy Knobel 705-368-1326 for more details.

11:00 AM • CRAZ-E-CREW STUNT TEAM – at the NEMI Rec Centre, arena floor. Prepare to be amazed at this high intensity stunt crew featuring BMX bikes and skateboards. As seen on Canada’s Got Talent! Admission $10 for children and adults.

12:00 NOON • ULTIMUTTS – The Ultimutts Stunt Dog (& Cat) Show is a unique show that features non-stop jaw dropping tricks with world class trainers and dogs! At the NEMI Rec Centre hall, upstairs. $6 for adults and children.

12:00 NOON • BEACH VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT – Low Island volleyball courts. Registration at noon. Contact Tracy Esposto at 705-368-3415 to register.

12:30 PM • 14TH ANNUAL CARDBOARD BOAT RACES – Low Island. Prizes, age categories and business challenge. Build your boat and bring it down to Low Island. Contact Alicia at 705 368-2744. Sponsored by the Little Current Lions Club. No rafts please!

1:00 PM • MUSIC BY SECOND AVENUE – Classsic Rock and Roll at the downtown Cenotaph. Courtesy of the Little Current Lions Club.

1:00 PM • LITTLE RAY’S PRESENTS‘DIVERSITY OF LIVING THINGS’ – A brand new exhibit featuring a variety of animals including a barn owl, ferrets, a bunny, a snake, turtle, tarantula and crocodile. At the Little Current Public School, 18 Draper St. East. $6/person.

1:00 PM • CRAZ-E-CREW STUNT TEAM – at the NEMI Rec Centre, arena floor. Prepare to be amazed at this high intensity stunt crew featuring BMX bikes and skateboards. As seen on Canada’s Got Talent! Admission $10 for children and adults.

2:00 PM • ULTIMUTTS – The Ultimutts Stunt Dog (& Cat) Show is a unique show that features non-stop jaw dropping tricks with world class trainers and dogs! At the NEMI Rec Centre hall, upstairs. $6 for adults and children.

3:00 PM • CRAZ-E-CREW STUNT TEAM – at the NEMI Rec Centre, arena floor. Prepare to be amazed at this high intensity stunt crew featuring BMX bikes and skateboards. As seen on Canada’s Got Talent! Admission $10 for children and adults.

3:00 PM • BOBBING FOR DONUTS AND WATERMELON EATING CONTEST – Downtown at Expositor Square. Adults and kids competitions.

3:30 PM • PLASMA CAR RACING – Plasma car racing––does it get any better than this!? Open to children and adults. Downtown Little Current at Expositor Square. Prizes!

4:00 pm • ULTIMUTTS – The Ultimutts Stunt Dog (& Cat) Show is a unique show that features non-stop jaw dropping tricks with world class trainers and dogs! At the NEMI Rec Centre hall, upstairs. $6 for adults and children.

4:00 PM • LITTLE RAY’S PRESENTS‘DIVERSITY OF LIVING THINGS’ – A brand new exhibit featuring a variety of animals including a barn owl, ferrets, a bunny, a snake, turtle, tarantula and crocodile. At the Little Current Public School, 18 Draper St. East. $6/person.

4:30 PM • MUSIC BY THE GEORGE WILLIAMSON BAND – a live country and western show at the downtown Cenotaph.

6:00 PM • ASHLEY MANITOWABI, MANITOU MAGIC – Wikwemikong’s Magic Manitou and his interactive magic show is sure to please the entire family with his vast array of illusions, tricks and good old fashioned magic (there’s even a bunny!). He may just share a secret or two! At the Expositor Square in Downtown Little Current. Courtesy of the Little Current Lions Club

8:00 PM • HAWFEST DANCE – TWO DANCES – Recreation Centre. Main Ice surface Top 40 & requests with Pynx Productions. Curling Club side Classic Rock & Alternative Video Dance Party. Tickets $15 in advance and includes a FREE LIMITED EDITION HAWEATER CUP! $20 at the door.

Sunday, August 6

DOWNTOWN • MAIN STREET CLOSED • VENDORS DOWNTOWN • INFLATABLES – LOW ISLAND & DOWNTOWN

ALL DAY – ALPACAS – At NEMI Rec. Centre

9:00 AM • SLO-PITCH TOURNAMENT – Low Island Park. Championships. Beer Garden, food, and more!

10:00 AM • HAW HORSE SHOW – Registration will be 9am-10am. Show to begin at 10am. Gate donations always welcome. Don’t forget there is a new mini horse class for the little cowboys and cowgirls! Located at the Horse Ring behind the NEMI Recreation Centre.

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM • LEGION BREAKFAST – Enjoy a hearty breakfast at Branch #177 Little Current, Vankoughnet Street.

$10, Children under 5 eat FREE!

10:30 AM • HAWEATER WEEKEND 2017 ECUMENICAL SERVICE – downtown at the Cenotaph Park. Please bring a chair. In case of rain, indoors at the Little Current United Church.

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM • BEER GARDENS & BBQ – Featuring Molson Canadian and Manitoulin Brewing Company products. Lions Pavilion Low Island.

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM • CURRENT QUILT AND STITCHERY GUILD QUILT SHOW – Celebrating Canada’s 150th. 14 Water Street in the Artisan Incubation Centre (council chambers), downtown Little Current.

11:00 AM • ULTIMUTTS – The Ultimutts Stunt Dog (& Cat) Show is a unique show that features non-stop jaw dropping tricks with world class trainers and dogs! At the NEMI Rec Centre hall, upstairs. $6 for adults and children.

11:00 AM – MIDNIGHT • DOWNTOWN LITTLE CURRENT ACTIVITIES – Music, inflatable play area, games, vendors, merchants’ sidewalk sale, food, and lots to see!

11:30 AM • YOGA ON THE DOCKS – Meet at the east end, near the birdcage lighthouse.

12:00 NOON • HAWEATER PARADE – Starts at Harbour View Road. Floats in position by 11:30 am. Three Cash Prizes! Contact Marcel Gauthier at 705-368-3247 to register. Sponsored by the Little Current Lions Club.

1:00 PM • HUMAN HUNGRY HUNGRY HIPPOS – Four people each on a skateboard being driven by someone holding their legs while capturing balls with laundry baskets… Prizes! Everyone must wear a helmet! At Expositor Square.

1:00 PM • LITTLE RAY’S PRESENTS‘DIVERSITY OF LIVING THINGS’ – A brand new exhibit featuring a variety of animals including a barn owl, ferrets, a bunny, a snake, turtle, tarantula and crocodile. At the Little Current Public School, 18 Draper St. East. $6/person.

2:00 PM • CHICKS WITH PICKS – Keep an ear out for the these wandering minstrels in downtown Little Current.

2:00 PM • ULTIMUTTS – The Ultimutts Stunt Dog (& Cat) Show is a unique show that features non-stop jaw dropping tricks with world class trainers and dogs! At the NEMI Rec Centre hall, upstairs. $6 for adults and children.

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM • HAWEATER PADDLE CHALLENGE -Teen Race (age 13-17), Youth Race (Age 6-12), Masters Race (Ages 55+), Adult Race (Age 18+), Open Division (Age 18+). Registration at Low Island Pavilion from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. Canoe and Kayak Races start at 2:00 pm sharp. Call Steve at 705-862-2324 for more information or pre-registration.

Equipment rentals contact: Chris Taggart 705-968-0525, Wind & Wave 705-210-0914, By Path or Paddle 705-859-1683.

3:00 PM • KIDS’ GAMES & ACTIVITIES – Low Island. Sponsored by the Children’s Aid Society and the Little Current Lions Club.

4:00 PM • LITTLE RAY’S PRESENTS‘DIVERSITY OF LIVING THINGS’ – A brand new exhibit featuring a variety of animals including a barn owl, ferrets, a bunny, a snake, turtle, tarantula and crocodile. At the Little Current Public School, 18 Draper St. East. $6/person.

4:00 PM • ULTIMUTTS – The Ultimutts Stunt Dog (& Cat) Show is a unique show that features non-stop jaw dropping tricks with world class trainers and dogs! At the NEMI Rec Centre hall, upstairs. $6 for adults and children.

7:00 PM • ASHLEY MANITOWABI, MANITOU MAGIC – Wikwemikong’s Magic Manitou and his interactive magic show is sure to please the entire family with his vast array of illusions, tricks and good old fashioned magic (there’s even a bunny!). He may just share a secret or two! At the Expositor Square in Downtown Little Current. Courtesy of the Little Current Lions Club

7:00 PM – 11:00 PM • STREET DANCE BY PYNX PRODUCTIONS – Downtown. Music featuring DJ- Popcorn, glowsticks, pop, coffee, cotton candy, pizza, hotdogs, hamburgers, sausages, corn on the cob, and more! The street will be blocked off. Food Court. Come and join the many attractions and the family fun.

AT DUSK • MAMMOTH FIREWORKS DISPLAY – Start time depending on weather. Downtown. Watch for a spectacular grand finale.

AFTER FIREWORKS UNTIL 11:00 PM • STREET DANCE BY PYNX PRODUCTIONS