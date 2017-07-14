Rene Noble is a deserving person

Dear Editor:

I read in the Friday, July 7 edition of the Recorder the front page story, ‘Town presents Lifetime Achievement Awards to two deserving residents.’

One caught my eye, that of Rene Noble. This lady put a lot of hard work into helping the mentally challenged and others with handicaps. She also took in a young lad and treated him as one of her own.

It takes a special person to do what she did.

As far as I’m concerned, she should have had this honour a long time before now, but it was nice to see that she was finally recognized, and Terry and Keith accepting it for her.

Yours truly,

Sheila Rowland

Little Current