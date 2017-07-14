Ontario making criminal justice system faster and fairer in N.E. Ontario

Judge will be assigned to Gore Bay.

ONTARIO—As a part of Ontario’s plans to roll out its plan to make the criminal justice system faster and fairer, one judge is going to be assigned to Gore Bay and indigenous bail verification and supervision programs will be developed in First Nation communities.

“Ontario’s criminal justice system must work to protect the interests of all people-victims, the public and the accused-while keeping our communities safe,” said Yasir Naqvi, Attorney General. “We are working on all fronts to ensure that cases get to court faster so that we have a fairer criminal justice system. Our investments in Sudbury and the surrounding region will help make it possible for vulnerable, low-risk people to be safely released in the community with the supervision and support they need.”

The plan will enhance public safety by making it possible to resolve criminal cases faster and by making more supports and supervision available to vulnerable, low-risk individuals who come in contact with the law.

In Northeastern Ontario, the province is hiring two new assistant Crown Attorneys in Sudbury to help reduce time-to-trial. These new resources may be assigned to assist other court locations as needed to address delays.

Working with indigenous communities, indigenous friendship centres, Grand Council Treaty #3, and Nishnawbe-Aski Legal Services Corporation to develop Indigenous Bail Verification and Supervision Programs in Cochrane, Timmins and Manitoulin Island and to develop bail liaison positions in First Nation communities. This work will allow people to receive culturally relevant services in their own communities, delivered by Indigenous service providers.

The province is enhancing the existing Bail Verification and Supervision Program delivered by Elizabeth Fry Society in Sudbury by increasing eligibility for services, support for mental health services and weekend and statutory holidays court.

In addition, of the 13 new judges announced in December 2016, Chief Justice Lise Maisonneuve of the Ontario Court of Justice has indicated that she will assign one judge to Gore Bay.

Glenn Thibeault, MPP for Sudbury said, “adding these valuable resources will help make a more efficient criminal justice system, allowing Ontario courts to be faster and fairer, while still keeping our communities safe. Working closely with Indigenous communities helps to provide culturally appropriate bail services to address the needs and desires of the community.”