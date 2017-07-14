Lionsfest celebrations a huge success

GORE BAY—The annual Lionsfest celebrations hosted by the Gore Bay-Western Manitoulin Lions Club this past weekend were once again a huge success. The event was held at the Gore Bay Curling Club.

There was a large crowd on hand Friday evening with the consignment auction held with auctioneer Norm Morrell and his helpers. There was just about anything you could think of up for bid and the many people in attendance were busily raising their hands to bid on the many, many items. Among the visitors and purchasers were Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes and Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha.

And, among the many people who donated items for the auction, was Mike St. Amand who is going to be opening his Manitoulin Landscaping and Scrap Removal business soon, locally. “We own the GS Liquidators Centre in Coniston, and we are definitely looking forward to working with the Lions Club in the future by making some donations throughout the year,” he said. For the Lions auction the business donated two $500 gift certificates, a 1912 school bell, a pool table and a 6250 Champion generator, as well as two one night stays at the Hampton Inn hotel in North Bay (collected for the Lions).

With the support of all those who provided items for the auction, and the great support from those who were bidding, the Lions Club raised more in revenues from the auction this year than the club did last year.

While the auction was taking place, the Lions famous beef on a bun was gobbled up by the many people on hand to bid on the auction items. There were also hot dogs served to the crowd.

From noon time until 2 pm Saturday afternoon, the Lions hosted games of all kinds for the children, organized by Kristy Niemi. There were many games such as a bean bag toss, frisbee toss, two legged race and shoe kick games.

The highlight as always at the Lionsfest for the kids was the Hot Wheels races on the Kagawong Dragway track. There were several races (heats) held until the final between the two fastest cars. Finishing in first place was Rowyn Pfeifer of Evansville, who won a cash prize of $10, with Wesley Bryant of Edmonton, Alberta taking second place and a prize of $7. The third place prize went to Vilho Niemi of Gore Bay who received a cash prize of $5.

Saturday evening the Lions held its annual scrumptious barbecue roast beef and pork supper. A total of 240 people enjoyed the fabulous dinner with included the roast beef and pork, several different vegetables, a baked potato, roll, and ice cream for dessert. The Lions also provided the dinner for the Gore Bay High School 1967, 50th reunion class celebrations.

It is events like Lionsfest that the local Lions Club counts on to raise funds to contribute to projects past and present. Some of these projects over the years has included digital x-ray equipment, CNIB Eye Van, Christmas baskets, Strawberry Point Christian Camp, Fire truck, eye glasses, the Gore Bay arena, Send a Kid to Camp, Noble Park upkeep, medical equipment loans, athletic team support, the Angel Bus, a generator for the Gore Bay Medical Centre, Manitoulin Secondary School bursary, support for the Manitoulin Navy League and the cadets, travel/accommodations assistance for medical appointments, a generator for the United Church (emergency staging point) and assistance with purchase of medical equipment if necessary.