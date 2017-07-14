Joseph Maxwell wins two golds at track and field nationals

OTTAWA—Evansville athlete Joseph Maxwell has brought home two gold medals from the 2017 Canadian Track and Field Championships, in the under 20 category.

“Joseph won gold medals in both his events,” stated his father Steve, this past Sunday evening.

In the discus competition, held on Saturday evening at the Canadian championships held in Ottawa, “Joseph won the gold medal,” said Steve. “He called as soon as the competition was over.” He explained the competition was fierce in this event between Joseph and Mark Bujnowki, “who if you remember beat Joseph in the provincials this year. At this event they went back and forth in the lead with each throw.”

Joseph Maxwell finally won the gold medal in the men’s discus throw (under 20) with a throw of 54.96 metres, to better Mr. Bujnowski at 54.26 metres.

On Saturday in the shot put, “Joseph won the six kg. shot put event with a mark of 18.71 metres, to win by a good margin. He was hoping to break the Canadian record, but was still pretty happy with the results,” said Mr. Maxwell.

Next up for Joseph is to take part in the Pan-Am Games taking place later this month in Peru.