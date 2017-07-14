Jay Favot exhibit ‘New Horizons’ opening this weekend

PERIVALE—Sudbury’s Jay Favot, featured as an “Artist to Collect” in the 2017 Spring/Summer edition of Arabella, Canada’s foremost art magazine, with a 16 page spread in this issue celebrating his talent throughout North America and beyond, will be opening his exhibit this Saturday at Perivale Gallery.

Mr. Favot was the recipient of the Peg Forbes Award for overall outstanding artistic work at the 2016 annual La Cloche Art Show and was the winner of the 2016 People’s Choice Award at Perivale Gallery’s annual ‘In the Spirit of Tom Thomson and the Group of Seven Show.’

He also won the “Committee’s Choice Award” at the 2017 annual LaCloche Art Show for his painting, ‘Apple Blossoms.’

‘New Horizons,’ an exhibition and sale of the newest works of Jay Favot, will open on Saturday, July 15 and continue to July 21 at Perivale Gallery, 1320 Perivale Road East, Spring Bay.

For more information, please contact Shannon McMullan at Perivale Gallery, 705-210-0290.