EDO hiring application made

GORE BAY—An application for funding for the hiring of an economic development officer for Western Manitoulin has now been forwarded to the province.

“We have now submitted an application for funding to the province,” stated Mike Addison, LAMBAC general manager, last week.

Mr. Addison noted that, “all participating municipalities, unorganized townships and First Nations have indicated they are in favor of supporting the hiring of an economic development officer for Western Manitoulin.”

If funding is approved for the western EDO, the municipalities and First Nations involved in the program will have to come up with 10 percent of the total cost of hiring an EDO.

Mr. Addison noted that the government funding application is for a three year term for an EDO.