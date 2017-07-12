UPDATE: MTO looking at replacing the Manitoulin Swing Bridge

LITTLE CURRENT–The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is in the initial stages of hiring a consultant to do an environmental assessment and preliminary design for a new bridge. In the past two months, the ministry has commenced the initial stages of hiring a consultant to complete a planning, preliminary design and environmental assessment study to replace the bridge.

The MTO notes that the preliminary design for a new bridge will include reviewing alternate locations and a variety of designs.

“The bridge is over 100-years-old and is nearing the end of its service life,” states Andrew Healy, environmental planner, MTO, northeastern region. “Being the main link between Manitoulin Island and the mainland, it is important that the ministry be proactive in developing plans for its eventual replacement. In the meantime, the ministry will continue to maintain the existing bridge.”

“The bridge replacement is not currently funded and there is no schedule for its replacement,” Mr. Healy adds.

Notices of public consultation and environmental assessment will be found within the pages of this newspaper and through mail-out.

The environmental assessment study will be completed over the next few years and will be followed with detail design if construction is funded.