Tara Bernatchez shines as Shirley Valentine

GORE BAY—Willy Russell’s ‘Shirley Valentine’ was hailed as one of the most important new plays to come out of Britain in a generation when it first premiered over 30 years ago, and despite the intervening three decades, Mr. Russell’s tale of a middle aged woman’s rediscovery of her self still resonates deeply with audiences. Any one-person play is challenging for the actor performing the role, but the role of Shirley Valentine is a particularly challenging one, given the range of emotions and transformation involved.

Casting veteran actress Tara Bernatchez in the role of the middle aged housewife from Liverpool was nothing short of inspirational. Ms. Bernatchez is a familiar face to Gore Bay Theatre patrons, having graced the stage for something approaching three decades and it takes every bit of skill and professionalism mustered from those years of experience to channel the roller coaster range of emotions encompassed in the role, all while maintaining a credible Liverpudian accent throughout the three acts of the play. It takes an actor of Ms. Bernatchez’s calibre and experience to have a chance of pulling it off—and she does rise above and beyond the challenge to bring ‘Shirley Valentine’ to full three dimensional life.

The protagonist in the play is found wondering what happened to her youth, feeling stagnant and in a rut. An all too familiar figure, a housewife finds herself regularly alone and talking to the wall while preparing an evening meal for her emotionally distant husband.

‘Shirley Valentine’ is an inspiring tale of a life redeemed, rendered onstage by an award winning team consisting of a consummate actress working under the steady hand of co-directors Walter Maskell and Andrea Emmerton. The evening is well worth its salt, both for its story and to witness the craft of the storytellers in its telling.

There are very few theatre companies in Ontario that have the resources, both the depth of roster and the stamina, to perform repertoire theatre, that is, more than a single production in a season. The Gore Bay Theatre not only does repertoire, they do it with panache.

In addition to the production of ‘Shirley Valentine,’ the company is also presenting their award winning production of Rex Deverell’s ‘Boiler Room Suite,’ with the incomparable talents of John Hawke, Shannon McMullan and John Robertson taking on the roles of the two derelict squatters Sprug and Aggie and custodian Pete, respectively. As a character study and the power of imagination’s ability to overcome life’s tragedies, this production is nie onto unparralled.

This year’s production team includes Bill Viertelhausen as stage manager, Vern Dorge and Jean Lavalle’s composition and performance of preshow and show music. John Hawke and Mr. Viertelhausen’ set realization, Deborah Hawke’s set painting and sound editing by Dylon Whyte. Both productions were produced and directed by Mr. Maskell and Ms. Emmerton.

‘Shirley Valentine’ will take to the Gore Bay Community Hall stage again tonight Wednesday, (July 12), July 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28. ‘Boiler Room Suite’ will be performed on July 18 and 25. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door (cash only), or by VISA and Mastercard by calling the town office at 705-282-2420 ext. 3. Curtain time for both shows is 7:30 pm.