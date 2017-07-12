An open letter regarding the changes coming to Central Manitoulin Public School

A one year placement for a principal is not suitable

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following letter is an open letter to the Rainbow District School Board. It has been reprinted here at the author’s request.

To whom it may concern:

I write with heavy heart in the announcement last night at the Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) Grade 8 graduation of the departure of our new principal, Ms. Christy Case.

Ms. Case would fit into the age old saying, “Just what the doctor ordered.” To be sure, I spoke with the other volunteers present last night who shared my dismay including members of parent council who had no idea of this happening.

Indeed, equally stressful is there is no idea who is on the radar as our new replacement. Obviously had we questioned the choosing of Ms. Case when she was transferred here in the first place we would have received a litany of submission how she was “the best fit” and it was a “decision made by all administration etc.”

This sudden, unexpected announcement has distressed many of us in our community. We understand Little Current is in need of a principal but why does our school need to be disrupted?

In the past, CMPS had the same principal for more than a 10-year placement. It is unacceptable that you would consider a one year term suitable for our students.

With Ms. Case as the principal of CMPS for the past year, our children and the community have thrived. It is unfair to the students and teachers to take away such stability!

Ms. Case has been a refreshing, positive and much needed addition to our school.

We contacted our Trustee, Larry Killens, and it is on his recommendation we write you. He shared that he was completely unaware of any changes, planned, decided or otherwise. We find it strange as our representative he did not know about this, and we will approach him ourselves on that front.

I share via email as this is an urgent matter and wish a reply within the week.

Respectfully,

Marsha Moggy

on behalf of CMPS concerned parents