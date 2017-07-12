Weather-caused freshwater tsunamis could become more frequent due to changing climate

GREAT LAKES—A research paper published over the winter has revealed that the Great Lakes region could see an increase in meteotsunamis—a type of tsunami that is meteorologically generated due to the changing climate.

According to the paper ‘Meteotsunamis in the Laurentian Great Lakes’ by Adam J. Bechle, Chin H. Wu, David A.R. Kristovich, Eric J. Anderson, David J. Schwab and Alexander B. Rabinvoic, “Meteotsunamis are meteorologically generated water waves that have characteristics similar to seismic tsunamis that can pose serious hazards to coastal communities.”

“Meteotsunami waves, which typically have periods from two minutes to two hours, have caused disastrous effects to property and life along coasts worldwide due to their significant runup and strong associated currents,” the paper explains.

The paper touches on the disastrous effects of past meteotsunamis in the Great Lakes, including one in 1954 when a three metre high meteotsunami killed seven people in Chicago. It also notes an incident in 2012 near Cleveland, Ohio where three swimmers were swept one kilometre offshore into Lake Erie.

It also breaks down the average number of meteotsunami occurrences per year with Lake Michigan experiencing the highest frequency at 51 events per year, Lake Erie having the second highest at 27 events, followed by Lake Huron with 17 events, Lake Superior with six, and Lake Ontario with five.

“In this study, more events were identified per year in the water level records than were reported in the entire historical literature since 1882, suggesting that meteotsunamis with potentially hazardous magnitudes occur much more frequently in the Great Lakes than had been previously expected,” states the research paper.

The results of the study also revealed that, “While meteotsunamis of this magnitude were previously thought of as a rare phenomenon, water level analysis reveals that large meteotsunamis are rather regular in the Great Lakes. Nevertheless, water level oscillations associated with meteotsunamis are not considered in planning or design along the Great Lakes coasts, nor can current forecasting systems predict their occurrence for public safety efforts. In general, the meteotsunamis threat is a serious coastal hazard for the Great Lakes that has to this date been underestimated.”

The study also notes that, “Overall meteotsunamis may become even more frequent under a changing climate.”

Mr. Bechle, one of the authors of ‘Meteotsunamis in the Laurentian Great Lakes,’ said that they are unaware of any events around Manitoulin, but that a meteotsunami could occur given the right conditions.

“I am not aware of any reported meteotsunamis on Manitoulin Island,” said Mr. Bechle, a postdoctoral fellow with the University of Wisconsin Sea Grant Institute. “The closest meteotsunami event I have found was across Lake Huron at Rockport State Park in Michigan on May 23, 1926. On that day, thunderstorms moved through the area prior to a four-foot rise in water level followed by a seven-foot drop in water level. The water level fall reportedly grounded a freighter in a loading slip.”

“It might not be too surprising that we didn’t find any reports of meteotsunamis at Manitoulin Island given the lower population density,” Mr. Bechle. “In looking for historic meteotsunamis reported in literature or newspapers across the Great Lakes, we tended to see that most of the documented events were around areas of high population density. This might be because at these locations, many people saw, felt, and then reported the meteotsunami. That doesn’t mean that meteotsunamis haven’t occurred on Manitoulin Island, I just haven’t found any reports out there.”

Mr. Bechle explained that the key to forming a meteotsunami is having a storm with strong winds and rapid changes in barometric pressure that moves quickly over the lake.

“The deeper the water you have in the lake, the faster the storm must move to create a meteotsunami,” he added. “I would suspect that if the right storm came across Lake Huron towards Manitoulin Island, you could see a meteotsunami there. Indeed, we have studied a few meteotsunami cases in areas of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior that have similar water depths to that of Lake Huron around Manitoulin Island.”