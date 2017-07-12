Annual Southeast Lions Summerfest on this weekend in Manitowaning

Smashup derby gets underway Sunday at 1 pm

MANITOWANING—This weekend, July 14-16, marks 35 years for the hardworking Southeast Manitoulin Lions and their annual Summerfest events, including the always-popular Sunday smashup derby.

The fun begins this Friday, July 14 at 6 pm with the annual Jim Case Memorial Mixed Slo-Pitch Tournament at the ball field. The Lions Pavilion and ball diamond beer garden also open at 6 pm. The beer gardens will feature Manitoulin Brewing Co. products all weekend long, among other domestic brands, so stop in and have a brew.

Inside the arena, the ball hockey tournament gets underway at 7 pm until 8 pm. Following the ball hockey, head back to the Lions Pavilion for some great live music by local band Rural Roots and Guests from 8 to 11 pm.

All weekend long, the Wikwemikong Nursing Home will be selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a brand new Dodge Ram courtesy of Manitoulin Chrysler while the Lions will be selling 50/50 tickets too, so be sure to purchase tickets for these great causes.

Start Saturday off right with a delicious pancake breakfast at the Knox United Church from 9 to 11 am.

The parade, with the theme of ‘Celebrate Canada,’ gets underway at 11 am. Be sure to get a good roadside seat for the many amazing and creative floats that are sure to pass you by! (If you plan on entering the parade, the lineup begins at 10:30 am.)

The Saturday admission to the Manitowaning Fairgrounds is $5 for adults and children 12 and under are free.

The Jim Case Memorial Mixed Slo-Pitch Tournament continues Saturday morning.

Test your might at noon when the bike pull gets underway at the racetrack. Who can pull the most weight?

Bring your appetite to the Lions Pavilion as the Lions will be serving up some delicious barbecued vittles from 12 to 5 pm. The beer gardens at the Lions Pavilion and the ball diamond will be open from 11 am to 5 pm.

Also at noon, the Lions are pleased to bring inflatables and face painting to the fairgrounds with kids’ activities from 1 to 3 pm at the tennis courts.

There will be live music at the pavilion from noon until 2:30 pm.

Try your hand at euchre at 1 pm in the lobby of the Manitowaning Arena, sponsored by the Manitowaning Agricultural Society.

Will it be a Pyette, a Pheasant or maybe a Graham? Find out who will be named the Summerfest horse pull champion. The popular event begins at 3 pm.

Dance the night away to the sights and sounds of one of Manitoulin’s most loved VJs, Blake Debassige, as he spins the tunes to the backdrop of a massive video screen starting at 9 pm. A reminder that the dance is for age of majority, so please bring your ID as the Lions will be checking.

Lion treasurer Lisa Hallaert said the Lions will be giving away plenty of prizes during the dance this year too.

On Sunday, the moment everyone has been waiting for—the smashup derby! Registration and car inspection for drivers begins at 10:30 am with the main event getting underway at 1 pm. The cost is $5 for adults and children under 12 are $3.

For those who have not seen a smashup derby, it is a spectacle not to be missed as drivers look to smash their opponents’ cars out of contention for $2,000 in cash prizes. Ice cold beverages and hot barbecue will be available from noon until 4 pm, so bring your appetite.

The 50/50 ticket draw will take place at 3:45 pm in the Lions Pavilion.

Happy Summerfest!