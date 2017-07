On June 23, 2017, the Greater Sudbury Police Service received a complaint that images of residents at Pioneer Manor were being shared by employees.

As a result of an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, a 35-year old woman has been charged with Distributing Intimate Images Without Consent. Through the investigation it was determined that the four other employees did not share intimate images of the residents.

She will appear in court on August 16, 2017.