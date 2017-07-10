Ontario is stepping up to support British Columbia as it continues to battle significant forest fires.

Firefighting personnel and equipment will be leaving for BC this week. At this time, support includes over 100 frontline firefighters. While the exact locations are still being determined, firefighters will deployed from across Ontario. Ontario coordinates alongside other provinces through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, and is always ready to share expertise and resources with other jurisdictions.

The ministry has assessed Ontario’s wildland fire risk and has the resources at hand to ensure the necessary assistance for communities should we start to experience an escalating situation here in Ontario. Across this country, our forests play an incredibly important role in the health and biodiversity of our communities and in the climate change mitigation of our planet.

Our thoughts are with the people of British Columbia and with the emergency responders who are working tirelessly day and night.