Young students prolific at reading books

GORE BAY—A Charles C. McLean Public School teacher can’t contain how proud she is of her students this past year and their efforts in the home reading program.

“I am incredibly proud of our year two students who have been amazing participants in our home reading program this year,” said teacher Robyn Best.

“They (students) have really grown into readers this year,” said Ms. Best. “Since January, these hard working, extremely motivated students have read a total of 2,350 books! I am so proud of each and every one of them.”