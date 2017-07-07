Swing bridge to undergo repairs

LITTLE CURRENT—After a series of breakdowns last week that caused the Swing Bridge to stay open longer than the usual 15 minutes every hour on the hour, or not swing at all, the Swing Bridge will undergo work to repair a broken wedge.

One of the over century-old bridge’s four wedges is broken and in need of repair, with Ministry of Transportation (MTO) officials and the MTO’s bridge contractor, Steel Control Services Electrical Construction and Maintenance, performing the work on the bridge over the next two weeks.

The swing bridge resumed swinging for marine traffic starting on Friday, June 30 but is limited to three swings a day, 10 am, 2 pm and 6 pm.

The limited swing schedule will be in effect for the next two weeks while repairs are carried out so both drivers and boaters should be mindful of the temporary swing times.