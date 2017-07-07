Silver Water celebrates Canada’s 150th birthday in grand style

SILVER WATER—Under grey skies, and despite a threat of rain, a large crowd of nearly 200 people gathered to line Highway 540 in the village of Silver Water to enjoy the annual Canada Day events. This year Canada Day was even more special as it is the nation’s 150th birthday.

There were 14 entries of all ages participating in the parade, as well as an “Old Versus New” Museum display, a bake sale, children’s fish pond, games and a local band on hand to provide music.

In the Canada 150 parade there were several categories and the UCW float, Cruising Down the River, took first place; second place, A New Canadian, the Duncanson family float with baby Shelby; third place, Olympic Winning team singing ‘Oh Canada,” went to the Everett Camp. Best entry walking first place went to Confederation Map and Janice Frame; second place went to Hockey Momma, by Molly Ainslie; first place for the best children’s entry went to Ellie’s Spider Man on ATV, second place went to Laurie and Friends with their wagon Forest Friends. Third place, and leading the parade, was Happy Birthday Cake by Cameron Wickett.

In the best antiques category, first place went to the Sequin Fire Pickup Truck entry of Tom and Linda Rumley, with second place going to Jim Edwards and his 1996 Mustang.

Following the parade Doug Wismer, Robinson Township fire chief, thanked the community for supporting the fire department and reminded everyone of the need for smoke and fire detectors and also to keep access open for fire trucks.

A dedication of the two wood carving roadside memorial sculptures created by sculptor Don Tenniswood took place. Thanks go to the wood carver Don Tenniswood, Rick Duffney for his donation of poles for the project and to Hercules at the local quarry for the stone base and help with the installation for the new community monuments, which are located on either side of the welcoming Silver Water community sign by the local fire hall.

Lloyd Steeves, representing the recreation committee, thanked the many volunteers who helped make the event an annual success. He also thanked those who donated to the community centre’s new generator as well as Doug and Phyllis Smith, Manitoulin Transport, the local Services Board of Robinson, George and Irene Purvis and Addison Electric.

Murray Duncanson, affectionately referred to as the mayor of Silver Water, gave credit to the many settlers that worked hard clearing land and forming the village and raising families, citing families such as the Edmonds, Kemps, Rumleys, Addison’s, Cooks, Smyths, Duncansons, Hazzards, Johnstons, Tricks, Lovelaces, the Purvis family and the Huttons to name a few.

Pentti Palonen, on behalf of the Northern Credit Union, congratulated the organizers of this Canada Day celebration. Mr. Palonen spoke of the warm welcome he and he his wife received from this community when they retired to Manitoulin Island. He also spoke of Canada not just being built by a few people signing a document in Charlottetown, but by those people who came into the bush with few tools and a lot of ambition and built the villages, ballfields, schools, community centres and social structures that they could live by.

At 11 pm the community was blessed with a wonderful display of fireworks to add a sparkling climax to a fantastic celebration of Canada Day 150.

Also on Sunday, the Silver Water ball game went on as planned despite the rain. Silver Water does it again, what a hardy bunch and what an amazing community spirit.

To continue in the ‘What Was and What is’ theme of the Canada Day 150 celebration Silver Water resurrected the Canada Day baseball game. Two teams competed for the title of 2017 Champions, The Silver Waters and the Silver Lakers. Many came out to play and watch despite the rain falling throughout the game.