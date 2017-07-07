Rainbow District School Board approves $201 million budget for 2017-2018

Rainbow District School Board approved a budget of $201 million for the 2017-2018 school year at its regular meeting on July 4, 2017.

The budget provides the financial framework for the ongoing implementation of Strategic Directions 2016 – 2020.

“With this budget, we continue to align our expenditures with our revenues for the long-term financial sustainability of the Board,” said Rainbow District School Board Chair Doreen Dewar.

She adds: “The budget channels resources where they will have the greatest impact – the classroom.”

Rainbow District School Board is projecting a decline of 137 full-time equivalent students this fall, primarily at the secondary level. Enrolment is predicted to total 13,264 students.

A total of 75 per cent of the budget, or $150.6 million, has been allocated to salaries and benefits.

The Ministry of Education has provided additional funding for the extension of contractual agreements with unionized employees as well as electricity costs and school renewal.

The 2017-2018 budget reflects the final year of revenue decreases due to the School Board Efficiency and Modernization Strategy, which was introduced by the Province three years ago to reduce surplus school space.

Rainbow District School Board operates 33 elementary school buildings and 9 secondary school buildings in Sudbury, Espanola, Manitoulin and Shining Tree.

The Board also offers educational programs at Barrydowne College (a re-engagement school at Cambrian College), the N’Swakamok Native Friendship Centre, the Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre, the Children’s Treatment Centre, the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Program, Frank Flowers School and Cecil Facer Secondary School.