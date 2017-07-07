New store The Flower Hutch opens in Gore Bay

GORE BAY—Opening up her own florist shop is something that Janis Hutchinson has always wanted to do and her lifelong dream has now become a reality with the opening of The Flower Hutch in Gore Bay.

“I’ve been a florist for 36 years and opening up my own store is something I’ve always wanted to do. When the opportunity came up to open my own store I took advantage of it,” stated Ms. Hutchinson, last week.

The Flower Hutch is located on Meredith Street in the former Stepping Stone Toys location in downtown Gore Bay. She said the store location has always put in her mind the image of an old English flower shop.

“I started working as a florist when I was 19, in Owen Sound,” said Ms. Hutchinson. “My mentor was Rob Dinsmore, who designed the flower arrangements for a royal family visit and was a head designer for a Rose Bowl parade float.”

“I learned a lot from him (Mr. Dinsmore),” said Ms. Hutchinson. “The things I learned from him were invaluable, including customer service, that you greet and welcome everyone as they come into the store and, for instance, anyone ordering flowers for a funeral deserves your full attention to detail, so that when they leave the store they know everything they want has been taken care of. Everything has to be perfect.”

While The Flower Hutch officially opened last Saturday, Ms. Hutchinson herself will not be at the store for the first couple of weeks. “I’m flying to Europe for a family trip,” she said. With several members of her family having health problems, the family decided last Christmas, “this year would have to be the year to take this type of trip to Europe if we were ever going to go.”

But, even in her absence, “the shop is open, Sharon Alkenbrack will be here to cover the store while I’m gone, with the assistance of Sharon Meeker,” continued Ms. Hutchinson. She noted as well that The Flower Shop will be one of the locations that is part of the annual Manitoulin Island Art Tour July 14-16.

“We are a full service florist shop, which includes, for instance, decorating services and delivery services,” stated Ms. Hutchinson. The store will be open six days a week, from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday, and from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday. The store will also feature giftware and Manitoulin Tea Company tea and accessories for sale.

Since moving to Manitoulin Island in 2009, “I starting worked with Barb Culgin of Sentimental Silks Flower Shop about seven or eight years ago and then with Stewart Simpson when he purchased the business a couple of years ago.”

Ms. Hutchinson stated, “I haven’t had the opportunity to decorate a store window in 10 years so I’m very excited about doing this at this store. The store has a pleasant welcoming feel to it, “with a walk in cooler (for flowers and plants) and a large hutch cabinet with a wall beside it that Ms. Hutchinson has painted over to make it “look like a garden cottage setting.”

Aside from the entrance and main room, there is a huge work area in the back of the store.

“I’m excited type about opening up my own business and I’m hoping it does well and helps to enhance the downtown area,” said Ms. Hutchinson. “I’m looking forward to having the business on the main street and want to be part of the many attractions it has. We want to be a part of it and provide a business that is welcoming, warm and inviting.”

The Flower Hutch has a Facebook page and can be contacted at (705)282-2020.