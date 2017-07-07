Multiple Offences Keep Espanola Police Busy

Impared Driving

On June 11, 2017 at approximately 8:04 pm, a concerned citizen contacted the Espanola Police Service to report a possible impaired driver. The witness reported that the male had been consuming alcohol all day, and had just left the parking lot of her building driving a motor vehicle.

As the Officers were on scene speaking with the witness, the suspect vehicle approached the parking lot then sped away upon observing the officers. Officers attempted to follow the vehicle but lost sight of it, and eventually located the vehicle abandoned hidden behind a local business.

Police were able to track the driver down in an apartment at the location of the initial complaint, and upon speaking with him observed that he displayed obvious signs of impairment. The driver failed a roadside screening device, and was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle with Over 80 mg of Alcohol.

Further investigation revealed that the driver was currently on a Conditional Sentence Order with several conditions, a Probation Order with conditions to keep the peace, as well as three court orders disqualifying him from driving.

The 45 year old Lively resident was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle – Over 80 mg, Drive Disqualified, and Fail to Comply with Probation. The male was held for a bail hearing.

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

On June 15, 2017 at approximately 10:00 pm, the Espanola Police were called to attend a residence on Avery Drive regarding a complaint of assault. Officers attended and located a victim who had obviously been assaulted, and received information that the incident had initiated as a result of a dispute with his neighbour, over work being done on the property. A young male relative who was visiting the victim’s neighbour, and assisting with the work being done, engaged in a confrontation with the victim. The male had been consuming alcohol, and the argument escalated into the male assaulting the victim repeatedly. The victim received injuries to his face that required stitches.

The suspect male was identified as a 27 year old male from Sudbury. Further investigation revealed that the male was also on a Probation Order with several conditions, including a condition that he abstain from the consumption of alcohol.

He was arrested and charged with the offences of Assault Causing Bodily Harm, and three counts of failing to comply with Probation. He will appear in Espanola court on August 21, 2017.

Man Charged With Obstructing a Peace Officer & Woman Charged With Failing to Comply with a Recognizance

On June 16, 2017 at approximately 11:36 a.m., Espanola Police received a complaint of a possible theft at a residence on Arthur Court. The complainant provided a name of two suspects, one of whom was known to the officers to be on conditions of a Recognizance not to be within the Town of Espanola.

Officers attended the scene and immediately observed the female known to police standing outside the complainant’s residence on Arthur Court, and she was arrested for failing to comply with her Recognizance. Further investigation revealed that she had failed to comply with other conditions of her Recognizance by being near a victim’s residence, as well a condition of her Probation Order that she not associate with a prior victim of crime.

A 31 year old woman from Sudbury was charged with two counts of Failing to Comply with a Recognizance, and one count of Failing to Comply with Probation. She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

During the same incident, a male who had been with the above female had falsely identified himself to the officers during the investigation. As a result, a 35 year old Moosonee resident was arrested and charged with Obstructing a Peace Officer. He will appear in Espanola court on July 17th, 2017.

Man & Woman Charged With Three Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

On June 22, 2017, the Espanola Police were requested to attend an Espanola home to assist the Children’s Aid Society with the investigation of a child welfare complaint. Officers attended the residence to assist, and during the inspection of the residence’s conditions, discovered a large quantity of drugs, packaging materials, and a drug scale inside the residence. As a result of this investigation, the Espanola couple, a 30 year old male and a 22 year old female were arrested and charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking. Another Espanola male, who had been at the residence upon police arrival, and was implicated in the possession of the controlled substances, was also arrested a short time later and charged with three counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

They will appear in Espanola court on July 31, 2017 to answer to the charges.

Vehicle Engulfed in Flames, Arson Suspected

On June 25, 2017 at approximately 02:41 a.m., the Espanola Fire Department and the Espanola Police were called to attend a residence on John Street regarding a vehicle that was on fire at that location. Firefighters and police arrived on scene to discover a 2006 Ford van fully engulfed in flames, and observed that the fire had begun spreading into the residence.

Subsequent examination of the vehicle determined that the cause of the fire was suspicious in nature, and may have been deliberately set. The Espanola Police are asking anyone with any information related to this fire to contact the investigating officer, Constable Martin, or Crimestoppers to report the information.

Sagamok Resident Charged with Two Counts of Utter Threats

On June 26, 2017, during the sitting of family court in Espanola, Espanola Police were advised of a disturbance going on outside the courtroom. The court security officer, as well as another officer attended the waiting area outside of the courtroom to investigate the disturbance. It was determined that a female who was present for a family court matter had threatened bodily harm to her ex-boyfriend, as well as to his lawyer. The female was immediately arrested and further investigation revealed that the female was also on a Recognizance of Bail with a condition that she not communicate with the victim.

As a result, a 26 year old Sagamok resident was charged with two counts of Utter Threats and one count of Failing to Comply with Recognizance. She was held in custody for a bail hearing.

26 Year Old Charged with Driving a Motor Vehicle While Performing a Stunt, Driving a Motor Vehicle with No Permit, and Operating an Unsafe Vehicle

On June 30, 2017 at approximately 9:12 p.m., the Espanola Police received a complaint of a vehicle going up and down Old Webbwood Road at a high rate of speed. At the time of the report, the involved vehicle was parked at a residence in the area.

Officers attended the area within a few minutes, and upon arrival observed a black pick-up truck currently sitting on Old Webbwood Road spinning its tires doing a “burnout”, with a large cloud of smoke hovering above the vehicle. As the cruiser approached, the pick-up then quickly turned into the driveway and police followed the vehicle as it continued toward the rear of the property, where it was subsequently stopped for investigation. Investigation determined that the vehicle was in an unfit status, and did not have a permit or insurance to operate on the roadway. The male driver was also required to provide a roadside breath sample, and was issued a 3 day suspension for a warn range reading on the device.

As a result, the 26 year old male driver from Espanola was charged with Driving a Motor Vehicle While Performing a Stunt, Driving a Motor Vehicle with No Permit, and Operating an Unsafe Vehicle.

The registered owner of the vehicle was in the passenger seat of the vehicle at the time of the incident, and had permitted the driver to operate the vehicle. As a result, a 17 year old McKerrow resident was charged with Permit Operation of a Motor Vehicle with No Insurance, and Permit Operation of an Unsafe Vehicle.

Pursuant to the legislation, the involved vehicle was impounded for 7 days, and the driver was also issued a 7 day licence suspension.

Both males will appear in Espanola court on August 31, 2017 to answer to the charges.

Espanola Male Charged with Failing to Comply with Probation

On June 30, 2017 at approximately 10:46 p.m., the Espanola Police received a 911 call regarding a family dispute at a residence on Harvie Crescent.

Officers attended to investigate, and determined that an adult male had gotten into an altercation with his parents as a result of consuming alcohol. Further investigation revealed that the male involved is currently on Probation with a condition that he abstain from the consumption of alcohol.

The 30 year old Espanola male was arrested and charged with Failing to Comply with Probation, and will appear in Espanola court on August 21, 2017 to answer to the charge.

21 year old male from McKerrow was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance

On the 1st and 2nd of July 2017, officers with the Espanola Police Service were conducting a RIDE spot check during the late evening to early morning hours in an effort to reduce impaired driving during the holiday weekend. During the spot check, a vehicle was stopped for investigation and upon speaking with the driver, the officer detected the odour of Marijuana coming from within the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle located a quantity of Marijuana and Cocaine, and the driver was arrested.

As a result of this investigation, a 21 year old male from McKerrow was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He will appear in court on July 31, 2017 to answer to the charges.

Officers also issued a 3 day licence suspension to a driver that blew a warn range reading on the roadside screening device during the RIDE spot check.

17 year old resident of Espanola was charged with the offences of Assault and Resist Peace Officer

On July 2, 2017, during the early morning hours, officers with the Espanola Police Service were called to attend a residence on Wilson Crescent several times regarding a disturbance and fighting at that location. During the initial investigations, police dealt with numerous intoxicated youth and young adults, and determined that a fight had dispersed just prior to officers arriving.

A short time after leaving the residence, officers were again called regarding an assault occurring at that location. Upon arrival, officer’s found the same group of youths, as well as an adult male who had obviously been assaulted and was covered in blood. A 17 year old male suspect was identified and arrested for an assault on the injured male.

After being transported to the police station, the male became combative with the officers and required the use of physical restraint to be secured in a cell.

The 17 year old resident of Espanola was charged with the offences of Assault and Resist Peace Officer, and will appear in court on August 21, 2017.