Local rider has strong race in national calibre field

WALDEN—The Wolfpak racing team riders continue to post strong results this season, including a good finish by a Manitoulin Island resident in a recent race.

Alex Anstice posted a fifth place finish in the Master Expert age 30-39 male field in a time of 1:35:39. His results were posted at the recent Trek Store Canada Cup XCO in Barrie in a tough national calibre field.

The Wolfpak Racing Team will take a short break before heading to Gravenhurst for the Scott Ontario Cup XCO event later this month.