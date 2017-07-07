Dustin Woods team takes first place in annual carp derby

GORE BAY—A total of 14 teams and 59 registered carpers (including 10 junior shooters) took part in the 36th annual Sherron Clarke Memorial Carp Derby held this past weekend.

“I would like to thank all the carpers who took part this weekend (June 10-11), the familiar faces, new shooters and many juniors who took part,” stated John Seabrook at the awards ceremony held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 in Gore Bay on Sunday afternoon. Among the awards he presented included a first place price to junior carper, Cody Woods, age 10, and Will Middaugh, age 9 in second place. Both shot their first carp ever in the derby.

“I would like to thank Mike Steele and Steele’s Home Hardware for donating all the prizes for the junior carpers,” said Mr. Seabrook. “Also thanks to our carp committee, Bev (Chatwell), our carp queen, Marilyn Clarke, Kim Chatwell and Bruce Third for his help on Saturday and our student volunteer on Sunday for his help.”

“We really appreciate that the Legion always donates the use of their facility for the awards ceremony,” said Mr. Seabrook, “and to Mike Meeker for taking all the carp and providing the bins.” He acknowledged Island Promotional Products who provide the carp derby hoodies, t-shirts, hats and mugs and the town of Gore Bay for use of the area.

“We were able to provide a $100 donation to the Gore Bay Fish and Game Club for its hatchery again this year,” pointed out Mr. Seabrook.

“Special acknowledgement goes to Team Joey, said Mr. Seabrook. He explained, “Joey Chamberland was a fellow carper who passed away suddenly one year ago, just a week after last year’s derby. Joey was on Donald Merrylees team. In honour of Joey, the carp committee has changed the prize of Most fish Saturday to ‘Joey’s Prize.’

Mr. Seabrook noted that during the derby, “on Saturday 157 fish were taken including 145 carp and 12 dogfish. The figures for Sunday included 23 fish taken, 14 carp and nine dogfish. In grand total for the weekend 180 fish were harvested, 159 carp and 21 dogfish.”

Taking first place overall was the Dustin Woods team with 75 points. The team includes Dustin Woods, Craig Merrylees, Richard Middaugh, Darrin Nodecker along with junior shooters Cody Woods, Will Middaugh, Autumn Woods, Kyle Nodecker, Grayson Woods and Coen Woods.

Second place went to the Cody Hunter team which garnered 67 points. The team included Cody Hunter, Stacy Rayner, Jarvis Debassige and Brad Stapleton.

Team Joey Donald Merrylees team was third with a total of 22 points. Along with Donald Merrylees the team included Bob Louiselle, Denis Louiselle, J.F. Boucher and Matthew Merrylees.

The prize for largest fish caught in the derby was won by Cody Hunter, 29 pounds five ounces; the smallest fish prize went to Brad Stapleton, six pounds 10 ounces, of team Cody Hunter.

The prize for the most unique garbage found during the derby was won by Justin Hunter. He found a tackle box.

Winning the prize for the most fish Saturday Joey’s Prize was the Dustin Woods team, with a total of 64 fish, while the prize for most fish caught on Sunday, five, was won by Team Tehkummah. The latter team included Terry Sagle and Adam Brown.

As well the Don Chilton Mystery Draw was won by Eddie Merrylee’s team (which won the prize of next year’s entry fee into the derby). The team included Eddie Merrylees, Kevin Merrylees, Bob Hore, Seth Cooper and Damien Merrylees.