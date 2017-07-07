Council sends historical plaque text for legal review

KAGAWONG—Members of the Billings Connections Trail Stewardship committee voiced their strong displeasure with Billings council foregoing final approval to the wording on a series of 35 historical plaques to be located in the township until they are looked at by a municipal lawyer.

“What is the fear you have that council needs a lawyer to look at the wording on the plaques?” asked Sophie Edwards, of 4elements Living Arts and the stewardship committee, after council passed a resolution by a majority vote to have the wording on the plaques looked at by a lawyer before giving them final approval.

“At the Old Mill Heritage Museum meeting we understood that council would probably go to someone with a higher level of expertise on the wording,” said Councillor Nora Bath-Haring, “so that nothing will be taken out of context.”

Ms. Edwards noted the historical museum board had already approved the wording on the plaques, “so what is council afraid of being twisted?”

“Council is compromising the integrity of the community,” said a member of the audience at the meeting.

Earlier in the meeting, Ms. Edwards said “on behalf of the Billings Connections Trail Stewardship Committee and the Old Mill Heritage Centre, we are very pleased to present this series of historical plaques for your approval. The plaques fulfill a commitment to the funders and to the township to leave a lasting legacy that will continue to benefit Billings for years to come. Both the plaques and the sculptures will attract renewed interest in our community and will be a boon to tourism.”

“Importantly, with their inclusion of local Anishinaabeg and treaty history, the plaques also begin to address recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for municipalities across Canada to integrate and acknowledge indigenous history into local initiatives and the relationship between settler and indigenous histories.”

“Over eight months members of the Old Mill Heritage Centre and the 4elements team spent countless hours researching and developing the plaque text,” explained Ms. Edwards. “Historians Shelley Pearen and Alan Corbiere provided historical research and fact-checking. Each word of the plaques was approved by consensus by the project steering committee.”

Councillor Brian Parker indicated to council that he had contacted the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation about looking at the all the plaques and wording on them. “I am not concerned but I wanted them to look at it.” He noted a lawyer would look at any possible ramifications with the wording.

“What ramifications? These are historical plaques,” said Councillor Barb Erskine. “The installation of the plaques will be of great benefit to this township in many ways. First of all, they will be a source of pride and public education about the history of Billings and Kagawong. This education aspect includes information about not only the last 150 years but also the integration into the plaque texts of current knowledge about indigenous activity and culture prior to the arrival of European settlers. As we know, the issue of public education about indigenous history, culture and contributions are front and centre in the discussions of Canada 150 in recent months, as highlighted most recently in statements by First Nations chiefs, Museums Canada and the prime minister. The importance of public education as a response to recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was a central part of this township’s application for a Canada 150 grant, largely due to the contribution and writing skills of 4elements Living Arts.”

“Thanks to the high profile of the Lester B. Pearson initiative, we are now being watched by a national audience,” continued Councillor Erskine. “So, any activity that we organize under the Canada 150 banner is being seen by many people across the country, across the province and across the Island. The approval of these plaques is our next important step in consolidating our reputation as a progressive, active and insightful community that welcomes all Canadians to our township.”

“All we are doing is our due diligence,” said Councillor Parker.

Councillor Sharon Alkenbrack indicated she is comfortable with council having a lawyer took at the wording on the plaques. She told the Recorder after the meeting that wording on some of the plaques could potentially cause a division between indigenous and non-indigenous people, something she emphasized the township does not want to have take place.

“Words can be misinterpreted,” Councillor Bath-Haring. “We are only doing this first (having lawyers look at the plaques) to protect ourselves.”

Councillor Erskine said on the Indian and Northern Affairs website there is a section on Manitoulin Island and treaties. She said anything cited on the plaques was used for information purposes as part of the wording on

the plaques.

“I will have more of a comfort level after the lawyer looks at the plaques,” said Councillor Parker.

Councillor Erskine questioned how long it would take for a lawyer to get back to council on their thoughts and that the lawyer being consulted is a municipal lawyer. She questioned where the correspondence Councillor Parker had sent to the minister is and why he had made these inquiries without it first being discussed by council.

“I was asking for advice,” said Councillor Parker.

Ms. Edwards noted, “I can’t understand why you want lawyers looking into this. This is not new information, it is from a government document, all of the information is all on public record.”

“We’ve been talking about this for months and now, at the last minute questions have come up,” said Ms. Edwards. “It’s fear mongering.”

At the last council meeting Councillor Parker had been the only member of council that had not received a package on the plaques and the wording on them, he noted.

To have the plaques erected would require council’s approval, as well as to have the words on the plaques translated, the meeting was told.

Ms. Edwards said council is “undermining the community process, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and this project.”

Mayor Austin Hunt said the process of having a lawyer look at the wording on the plaques can be done as soon as possible. “I’m sorry for your unhappiness, but I don’t think it will take long.”

All members of council except for Councillor. Erskine voted in favour of the township having a lawyer look at all the plaques and the wording on them.