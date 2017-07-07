Bridal Veil Falls named one of Canada’s Top 150 Hidden Gems

KAGAWONG—The iconic Bridal Veil Falls in Kagawong has been selected as one of Canada’s Top 150 Travel Hidden Gems in a contest put on by IHG Rewards Club. As well, it has been selected as one of the top five special places to ‘pop the question’ in Canada.

“We decided to put on this contest and thought we would receive between 300-400 entries,” said Michelle Dias, marketing manager for IHG Rewards, last Friday. “We received a total of 4,000 entries. Our agency was up to its eyeballs in sorting through the beautiful entries we received when we were looking for the top 150.”

In honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), in partnership with television personality Jennifer Valentyne, revealed a list of the top 150 Hidden Gems in Canada on June 29. This reveal comes after a three-month contest that asked Canadians to share their favourite travel spots from coast-to-coast for a chance to win one million IHG Rewards Club Points, a release explains.

The release noted that Canada’s 150th birthday is the perfect reason to plan the trip of a lifetime locally, and Canadians have made it possible with over 4,000 Hidden Gem submissions generated through the contest. From picturesque hiking trails and secret spots for family picnics to cultural landmarks and other undiscovered local attractions.

Ms. Diaz explained one of the stories and locations selected for the top 150 was a “really nice story about Bridal Veil Falls, an area where a gentleman’s wife had introduced him to. He says they now visit Bridal Veil Falls annually, as a family.”

The Bridal Veil Falls entry was submitted by Bruce R. of Sudbury. He wrote, “this beautiful gem is located on the very picturesque Manitoulin Island in Lake Huron and is the world’s largest fresh water island in the world.”

Bruce R. is the lucky grand prize winner, from Sudbury. Bridal Veil Falls is special, as the winner and his wife first visited the falls when they were dating 30 years ago and have continued to make multiple trips every year with friends and children

With his prize of one million IHG Rewards Club points, the winner can redeem them for merchandise and travel such as a round trip for a family of four including flights and hotels.

As well as being one of the top 150 hidden gems, Bridal Veil Falls was selected as one of five special places to pop the question in Canada, and IHG release points out. “Summertime is here, which means love and marriage proposals are in the air! Whether you’re a starry-eyed romantic or an adrenaline-junky, here are some of our favourite spots from coast-to-coast to pop the question.”

“Although not quite Niagara Falls, this oasis (Bridal Veil Falls) still promises gorgeous views. Take your partner through the hiking trails, and even walk behind these falls before finding the perfect spot to pop the question,” the release continues.