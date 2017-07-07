Bill Sloan named Senior of the Year for Gordon/Barrie Island

GORDON-BARRIE ISLAND—Bill Sloan, nominated by the Gordon Women’s Institute (W.I.) has been named the municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island’s Senior of the Year by the Province of Ontario.

“We gather each year in June to celebrate Seniors Month,” said Lee Hayden, reeve of Gordon/Barrie Island at a special ceremonial tea held at the Gordon/Barrie Island Community Hall on Wednesday of last week. “Seniors and volunteers are the backbone of our communities, each and every one having made years of contributions to our communities.”

“Seniors’ month is an annual province-wide celebration and as the proclamation made by council states, “seniors have contributed and continue to contribute immensely to the life and vibrancy of this community,” said Reeve Hayden. “Their contributions past and present warrant appreciation and recognition and their stories deserve to be told. The health and well-being of seniors is in the interest of all and further adds to the health and well-being of the community and the knowledge and experience seniors pass on to us continues to benefit all.”

“So, council proclaims June as Seniors Month in Gordon/Barrie Island and encourages all citizens to recognize and celebrate the accomplishment of our seniors,” continued Reeve Hayden.

“At the municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island the council and staff put together a little celebration to honour seniors of our community, but not just senior volunteers, all volunteers,” said Reeve Hayden.

“Often, at this annual senior and volunteer tea, an announcement is made,” continued Reeve Hayden. “Each year nominations are welcomed by council to put forward names to recognize a senior. The municipality is in receipt of a nomination from the Gordon Women’s Institute.”

“This individual has lived in Gordon Township for 50 years,” said Mr. Hayden. “He had his 80th birthday yesterday (June 27). He opens doors for people, volunteers to direct parking at community events. He was raised in South Baymouth. He has received recognition and awards from the Easter Seals and the Manitoulin Snowdusters. He has also had a snowmobile trail named after him for his years of service to the Snowdusters club. And, with the support of his wife, he operated a tour bus for 12 years.”

“The recipient is Bill Sloan,” said Reeve Hayden. “In his absence, his wife Eileen will accept the certificate. Thank you for your contributions,” added Reeve Hayden.