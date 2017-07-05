Thistle Do Nicely a Canadian artisan shop

SOUTH BAYMOUTH—There’s a new shop in South Baymouth, nestled amongst the greenery across from the community marina, Thistle Do Nicely—a gift shop featuring uniquely Canadian gifts by Canadian artisans.

Proprietors Judy Nichols and husband Rick Ketter made the permanent move to Manitoulin four years ago, retiring to the ‘cottage’ they had purchased in South Baymouth some time before. Ms. Nichols has been summering on Manitoulin since the age of three when she and her family were regular cottagers at Hutchinson’s Campground and Cabins in Sandfield and, later, she and her husband kept up the tradition of camping on the Island. So, when the time came to make retirement plans, the choice wasn’t hard for the couple.

“When we bought the cottage, I knew I wanted to do something,” Ms. Nichols.

During her travels across Canada, she made note of the many ‘local’ souvenirs and gifts that so obviously weren’t local, but rather featured items purchased in bulk from some faraway land. She decided to do something to change it.

Ms. Nichols’ pride in Canada and Canadian and Island artisans is obvious when she speaks from her carriage house-turned Canadian artisan shop.

“This is what people here do—they knit, sew, paint, do woodworking—you name it,” she said. “We’re not a boastful people, but we can brag in the things we make.”

Currently, Thistle Do Nicely has more than 16 Canadian artisans or products featured in the store, with more coming in all the time. The shop features dried lavender and wildflower seeds from British Columbia, quilts by Ms. Nichols herself, paintings and prints, sculptures, honey and beeswax products from Ontario, woodworking such as breadboards with Ontario wood, Ontario-made barbecue sauces and other condiments, gift cards, linens and so much more.

So far, word of mouth has been spreading through the arts community.

The criteria to be featured in Thistle Do Nicely is: you must be Canadian, the products have to be made in Canada as much as possible with Canadian materials and cannot include any chemicals or be offensive to anyone and products must be “pure and organic.”

Ms. Nichols said she had put her “heart and soul” into the new store, putting much research into all the people and products she features.

To Ms. Nichols, the summation of being Canadian is feeling good about oneself, what one does and then passing those “good vibes” onto others.

She said she hopes that people who visit Thistle Do Nicely will leave feeling good and happy.

Thistle Do nicely can be found nestled amongst the trees across from the marina shower house and the Belgian Waffle Company storefront and is open from 8 am to 8:30 pm, seven days a week during the summer months. Hours are subject to change in the fall and winter. To reach Ms. Nichols, contact her by phone, 705-859-2577, or by email jcpn51@yahoo.com.