Rain fails to dampen Sheguiandah Powwow spirit

SHEGUIANDAH FIRST NATION—The Sheguiandah First Nation traditional powwow’s theme is Jiingtamok Anishinabe Imaadziwin (Celebrating our Aanishinabe Way of Life) and celebrate is certainly what they did over the course of the July 1 weekend. Although a torrential downpour gave the grounds a good soaking on Sunday, spirits were far from dampened as a troupe of jingle dress dancers filled the dance arena undaunted.

The masters of ceremonies were Greg (Mista Wasis) Dreaver and Dan (The Man) Fox who kept the banter flowing while arena directors Chop Waindubence and Sunset Sagutch kept everything in order.

Head elders for this year’s event were the husband and wife team of Marie Eshkibok Trudeau and Wilfred Trudeau and the head veteran was the redoubtable Henri Eshkibok.

The head dancers fro Saturday afternoon were Theresa McGregor and Randy Trudeau, while Saturday evening and Sunday head dancers were Jason and Pamela Solomon.

Head fire keeper was Ambrose Recollet.

There were 13 eagle staffs posted around the arbour on the weekend and six drums lent their skills to the event, including High Eagle, Wikwemikong Drum Committee, Ojibway Park, Anishinabek Connection, Moose Bay and Black Bull Moose.

Mr. Sagutch noted that there were 170 registered dancers and 28 vendors over the weekend and dignitaries included Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day, Sheguiandah Ogimaa Andrew Augonie, M’Chigeeng Ogimaa-kwe Linda Debassige, Ogimaa Alex ‘Sonny’ Batisse of Matachewan and Sheshegwaning Ogimaa Dean Joseph Roy, as well as Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Mike Mantha.

“G’chi miigwech everyone, our powwow could not have happened without you all despite the rain fall on Sunday,” said Mr. Sagutch. “You showed us that you wanted to keep singing and dancing, cooking, feasting, visiting and sharing stories.”

The crowd certainly was solid despite the threat (and reality) of rain and vendors such as Odawa trader Dave White were doing a brisk business with the tourists, visitors and local attendees.