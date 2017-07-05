21st Century Learning: part VI of a series

Central Manitoulin PS celebrates new innovative classroom

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part six of an ongoing series on the future path of education in Manitoulin schools. The series will explore the impact of today’s digital revolution on the education of the 21st century student and will visit schools across Manitoulin to examine unique initiatives.

MINDEMOYA—Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) celebrated the completion of its Intensive Support Program (ISP) 21st Century Classroom last week.

“The new classroom allows us to incorporate different technology into teaching,” explained CMPS ISP teacher Patti Jo Woods. “It will help provide a more authentic learning experience for the students.”

Ms. Woods wanted to update the ISP classroom and spoke with her special education consultant with the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) who advocated for the students.

“We were happy to be selected for a 21st Century Classroom from the board,” said Ms. Woods. “The funding allowed us to update the classroom and build a kitchen area to help teach life skills, purchase new iPads, a smart board and Chromecast with television.”

The project started just before Christmas last year. Ms. Woods worked with the special education consultant, visiting other 21st Century Classrooms in Sudbury and looking through magazines for design ideas.

During the March break, the classroom was cleaned out and the classroom was painted and carpentry, a sink and counter top was installed.

“It was a long process, but Monday (June 26) marked its official completion,” said Ms. Woods. “The students are very enthusiastic about their new classroom. Their engagement level has increased significantly. They have been working on Canada 150 celebrations and learning about the world around them. They have also been using their new whiteboard desks for math and language work, which is neat because they take digital photos of their work, meaning that it is paperless.”

CMPS isn’t the first school on Manitoulin to develop a 21st Century learning environment, Manitoulin Secondary School, Assiginack Public School (APS) and Little Current Public School (LCPS) also have, and C.C. McLean Public School will be developing one over the summer.

“APS was among the first in the board to establish a 21st Century learning and teaching environment,” explained Nicole Charette, senior advisor of corporate communications and strategic planning with the RDSB. “Heather Pennie led this initiative when she was the Grade 7 and 8 teacher there.”

Both APS and LCPS have MakerSpaces in their respective libraries which are used by students to problem solve, collaborate and use creative and critical thinking.

“Twenty-first Century learning is an innovative approach to education in Rainbow Schools that fosters collaboration, communication, critical thinking, creativity and co-operation,” added Ms. Charette. “The space, technology and tools are designed to nurture and support these critical skills.”