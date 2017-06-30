Student serves as inspiration at primary track and field meet

GORE BAY—Those who witnessed the scene say it was inspirational, as well as being emotional. Maxim Bell, who was originally diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 14-months-old, was seen walking with the assistance of Charles C. McLean education assistant Apryl Mayer through the 60 metre race at the school’s primary grade track and field championships last week.

“Everyone cried and cheered him on,” stated Heather Nodecker, who was one of the many people on hand watching the scene transpire. “It was wonderful—absolutely wonderful.”

Amanda Hore, Maxim’s mother, told the Recorder, “Apryl walked with Max and he completed the 60 metre race. It was awesome, unbelievable.”

Ms. Hore explained, “it has been over a month that I had asked if he could take part. Max started walking recently and I asked the school if he could take part in the track and field events,” she said of her son who is seven-years-old. Originally we were looking to see if he could take in the 60 metre race and the ball throw, but he wasn’t interested in the latter. But with Apryl’s help he walked the entire 60 metre race.”

“I don’t think there was a dry eye among all the people watching,” stated Ms. Hore. “It was awesome the support everyone gave Max by cheering him on a dry run. And no one knew he would be participating until he went to the starting line. When the race started everyone cheered him on until he passed the finish line.”

“It was truly an amazing day,” stated Ms. Hore. “The community and the school came together to make a great day for Max.”