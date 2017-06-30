Peter Michael Ford presented with Governor General award

MINDEMOYA—Spring Bay resident Peter Michael Ford has been presented with a Governor General Meritorius Service Decoration cross (civil division) for his care and research work in the transmission of infectious diseases.

“Physician Peter Michael Ford, M.S.C. is a determined advocate for effective and compassionate care and a leading-edge researcher into the transmission of infectious diseases. At a time when HIV/AIDS was viewed with fear and stigma, he established the first clinic in Kingston to treat patients of the burgeoning epidemic. His professional, scientific approach led to positive change in HIV/AIDS treatment within the penitentiary system as well as in the larger community.”

His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, presented the Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division) to Mr. Ford and 48 other recipients from various sectors across the country on June 23, during a ceremony at Rideau Hall. On this occasion, the General General presented 13 Meritorious Service Crosses and 36 Meritorious Service Medals.

“The Meritorious Service Decorations were established to recognize the extraordinary people who make Canada proud. Their acts are often innovative, set an example or model for others to follow, or respond to a particular challenge faced by a community. The best candidates are those who inspire others through their motivation to find solutions to specific and pressing needs or provide an important service to their community or country.”