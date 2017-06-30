Manitoulin Lodge recognizes efforts of residents, volunteers

GORE BAY—A resident and two volunteers of the Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home in Gore Bay have been recognized for their efforts with awards that were presented at the Lodge’s annual barbecue held on Friday of last week.

Lodge resident Caroline More was presented with the Ontario Long Term Care Association (OLTCA) Making a Difference Award, with Sally and Jim Lanktree receiving the volunteers Circle of Excellence awards.

“Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our annual barbecue,” said Gloria Hall, activities coordinator with the Lodge in making the presentation. “We hope everyone is enjoying our annual barbecue being held during Senior’s Month.”

Ms. Hall explained, “every year we are asked a couple of real hard questions, choosing a resident who makes a difference in the lives of our residents and in their communities prior to that. This year we are recognizing Caroline More.”

“Caroline was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Sudbury on September 13, 1945 to Joe and Anne More,” said Ms. Hall. “At birth, Caroline weighed a mere one pound and miraculously survived, being the third eldest of six siblings. Even at a young age, Caroline was always curious and loved to learn songs, games and activities and her love of music led her to be the hip-hopper she is today.”

“Caroline grew up in the West End area of Sudbury, where she attended St. Albert’s School and St. Clement’s Catholic Church. As a child and into her adulthood, she sang in the church choir and after the closing of St. Clement’s parish, was active in the choir at Our Lady of Hope Church in Sudbury,” said Ms. Hall.

She explained the More family owned a confectionary store in Sudbury, More’s Confectionary, where Caroline helped in the store, serving customers and stocking shelves with her other siblings. As a teenager, she and her sister Theresa joined the St. John’s Ambulance Brigade. As cadets, they volunteered their time at the Sudbury General Hospital, delivering treats and books to patients throughout the hospital, as well as learning first-aid skills. She was very well-known in the West End of Sudbury and attended every function, be it church or community, and particularly functions at the Caruso Club and Sudbury Arena.”

“Over the years, Caroline has been a constant companion to her older sister, Maryanne. Together, they were participants at many events as well as helping each other in their time of need,” said Ms. Hall.

“Caroline’s life changed the day she was admitted to the Lodge,” said Ms. Hall. “She feels she has a purpose here and takes her jobs seriously. She loves the people, the staff, the activities and she loves her home and they love her.”

Ms. Hall explained “Caroline is the Queen of the small dining room, making sure everything is on the table ready for the meal-aprons are out and waiting for whoever wishes one—and she assists wherever needed.”

“It is no surprise to her family or me that Caroline is receiving this Making a Difference Award,” said Ms. Hall. “All of us are very proud of you and love you very much.”

Ms. Hall continued, “every year we are given a hard request, that is to choose a volunteer for the volunteer of the year award. This is very challenging as every volunteer is important. They give what they can, whether it is an hour a week, month or year.”

“Every time a volunteer interacts with a resident they make a difference in their life,” said Ms. Hall. Some programs volunteers help with are bingo, music, pastoral care, hair care, special teas, special events, outings, driving the Angel Bus, accompanying residents while on the Angel Bus, manicures, readings, men’s breakfast, tuck shop and answering the phone to name a few.”

“With that being said, it is a pleasure to award the Circle of Excellence to a husband and wife team. It is great when they can do something in common,” said Ms. Hall.

“Sally Lanktree began to become involved when her mother was a resident and now she has a brother who is a resident,” said Ms. Hall. “Sally can be counted on to assist with weekly bingos, help with music by bringing residents to the location and often she has set up the room for the event, assisting with outings, assisting with special events and teas to name a few. There are many more ways she enhances the lives of many. Residents look forward to seeing her friendly smile and warm greeting. They just know things will go smoothly.”

“Jim Lanktree helped with the monthly men’s breakfasts until recently when he required surgery. He assisted as needed from cooking, to setting the table and to serving the men. Jim can always be counted on to start an interesting conversation,” continued Ms. Hall.

“It gives me great pleasure to present the Circle of Excellence Award to Jim and Sally Lanktree. Thanks for making a difference in the lives of many. Congratulations,” bade Ms. Hall.

“Thank very much, you have been a captive audience,” Ms. Hall told everyone in attendance. “I hope that you enjoy our barbecue, the music being provided by Doug and Friends and the beautiful bake table at the front of the lodge.”