Go Fund Me campaign established to help bring Jared Debassige back home

M’CHIGEENG—A total of $5,590 of a goal of $10,000 has been raised in a Go Fund Me fundraising campaign to help Becky Debassige bring her son Jared (who are both originally from M’Chigeeng) back home. This past February Jared Debassige left his mother’s home in Sudbury for Halifax to pursue a passion for rap music when near tragedy struck.

As Becky Debassige wrote on the Go Fund Me page she created on June 15, “Jared is my 21-year-old son, the second of four beautiful children I’ve been blessed with. In February of this year, Jared embarked on a personal journey 2,000 kilometres from home to Halifax to pursue his musical aspirations. Although far from home (Sudbury) I knew I had to let go as a mother and allow Jared the freedom to discover himself as a man; through travel, independence and exploration of his interests.”

However, “on June 8 of this month Jared was brutally attacked and stabbed in the neck and wrist,” wrote Ms. Debassige. “The near fatal wound to the neck caused severe damage to his esophagus, trachea, thyroid gland and also damaged one of his vocal cords. These serious injuries required emergency surgery and will require him to be hospitalized for at least a month under constant observation with hopes of the best possible recovery.”

“Once Jared regained consciousness from his medically-induced coma, (post-surgery) his first question to the medical staff was, “When is my Momma coming?” written on a note pad, because he was unable to speak,” continued Ms. Debassige. “Jared spent the first four days in ICU virtually alone and it broke my heart not to be able to be with my son during this horrific incident.”

“With some financial assistance (from M’Chigeeng First Nation) I was able to drive the 2,000 kilometre trip to be by Jared’s side,” wrote Ms. Debassige. “I am now in Halifax. However, I am unable to sustain my stay here without financial assistance. Jared’s ear/nose/oral surgeon has informed me that he will have to remain in the hospital for at least one month.”

“The cost of medical expenses outside of Ontario, accommodations and meals for me for the duration of Jared’s recovery, as well as travel expenses to bring Jared home when he is able to leave are much more substantial that I am able to afford,” wrote Ms. Debassige, who pointed out she had to put aside her pride and reach out to friends for the sake of her son.

“Jared’s family are praying he will make a speedy recovery, regain his ability to sing his rap melodies and of course soon return back to Ontario, where his family and friends miss him very much,” continued Ms. Debassige. “Thank you for taking the time to read this! Any contribution is much appreciated, and if you are unable to, please send prayers and well wishes. Please help mom bring Jared home.”

In her latest post on Go Fund Me site, Ms. Debassige reported that Jared is progressing well and is out of danger. However, they expect one of his vocal cords is not functioning properly and will be undertaking medical work to determine this, and he may be going back for surgery.

The Go Fund Me account can be found under the headline “Please help Mom bring Jared home,” on gofundme.com.