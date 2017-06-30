Chi-Cheemaun back sailing Wednesday

OWEN SOUND—For the second time this sailing season, the M.S. Chi-Cheemaun has been plagued with a recurrence of a steering issue that caused several regular sailings to be cancelled.

On Tuesday, the Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) website reported, “due to required mechanical repairs the Chi-Cheemaun has been cancelled for the remainder of today affecting the 3:30 pm, 5:50 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm.crossings.”

“I don’t have a lot of information at this point but it has to do with a recurrence of the steering issue,” Susan Schrempf, president and CEO of OSTC, told the Recorder Tuesday afternoon. “It is affecting two afternoon and two evening sailing crossings.”

Ms. Schrempf explained that the problem with the steering of the ship also, “happened in May when we replaced the hydro fuel header tank and added valves in the steering stand to ensure the integrity of the hydraulic system and piping, basically to keep air from getting in.”

When contacted again Wednesday morning Ms. Schrempf told the Recorder, “everything is running smoothly again, and we are on schedule. We had a technician come in to fix the problem, and now we know how to fix the problem if it occurs again.”