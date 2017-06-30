Celebrate Canada 150 on Manitoulin

MANITOULIN—The Canada 150 weekend is finally here and there are many ways to celebrate across Manitoulin.

In Manitowaning, St. Paul’s Church Anglican will have the ringing of the bell 150 times in honour of Canada 150 at 9:30 am. The event will also include a lawn service, complimentary breakfast and scavenger hunt to mark the church’s 172nd anniversary.

Manitowaning Freshmart will be having a sale on Canada Day with a variety of products priced at $1.50. There will also be a barbecue from 11 am to 3 pm with hot dogs and a drink for $1.50, sausage on a bun for $1.50 and a large Canada 150 tote bag for $1.50 with a minimum $15 purchase. The store will be open July 1 from 9 am to 6 pm.

On the Manitowaning beach there will be a free barbecue from the Assiginack Fire Department from 11 am to 2 pm. There will also be a waterslide and games for kids from 12:30 until 1 pm. At 1:30 pm the cardboard boat races will see two winners walk away with $100 cash prizes. The day will conclude with the showing of the Disney movie ‘Moana’ at 7:30 pm at the arena and fireworks at dusk.

Little Current Better Business Improvement Area (BIA) has planned a summer fair on Saturday, July 1 in downtown Little Current.

Downtown will be closed to traffic, becoming a pedestrian mall from 10 am to 6 pm and will feature over 30 vendors starting at 11 am.

There are lots of great activities for kids including a bike decorating contest (just bring your bike, supplies provided) from 10 am to 12 pm with the parade held at 12:30 pm.

There will be a jewellery making station from 10 am to 12 pm, face painting from 11 am to 2 pm, sidewalk chalk from 1 pm to 3 pm, pool noodle hockey at 1 pm, pin-the-maple-leaf-on-the-flag at 1:30 pm and a hula hoop demonstration and instruction from 2 until 2:30 pm.

Enjoy a free sampling of Split Rail Brewery products at the Manitoulin Expositor Courtyard from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Take a free cruise with North Channel Cruise Line aboard Le Grand Heron (behind the Little Current Cenotaph) from 11 am to noon and from 1 pm to 2 pm. There will also be an age of majority sunset cruise for a small fee.

Be sure to pick up your handy yard sale locator map at the Manitoulin District Welcome Centre by the swing bridge or at a downtown business—there will be yard sales around town throughout the day.

Show your Canada Day pride and wear red and white—prizes for best-dressed man, woman, boy, girl and family will be awarded at noon downtown.

There will also be a special edition Canada Day Farmers’ Market next to the BMO starting at 9 am.

Other events include: Mike Trudell at the Little Current Legion Branch 117 from 9 pm to 1 am, $15 in advance or $20 at the door; a yard sale and bake sale at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor from 8 am to 1 pm and a barbecue with music from The Islanders from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm; the BIA traditional Canada Day cake will be served in front of the post office starting at noon, after the singing of O Canada; music at the Cenotaph from The George Williamson and Friends Band from noon until 4 pm; a Canada Day homemade pie sale at the Little Current United Church from 10 am until they are gone; an art show and sale at the Artisan Incubator Space (on the east side of the Post Office building); and the Paws for a Cause Dog Show from 1 to 2 pm at the Expositor Square, dress up your pooch for this great show and great prizes.

The annual Sheguiandah First Nation Powwow will be held July 1 to 2 at the powwow grounds themed ‘Celebrating Our Aanishinabe Way of Life.’ Grand entry will be at noon on Saturday and Sunday. There will be fireworks at dusk on Saturday night.

The United Urban Warrior Society of Ontario, locally headed by Izzy Pangowish of Wiikwemkoong, is hosting a Resistance 150 protest at the Little Current Swing Bridge from 9:30 am to 11 am educating the public on Native rights.

In South Baymouth there will be a silent auction, bake sale, firemen’s yard sale, a parade at 1:30 pm and fireworks at 10:15 pm. There will also be a fish dinner at the John Budd Memorial Park in South Baymouth on Saturday, July 1 starting at 5 pm. Dinner is $16, $10 for children under 12 and free for kids 5 and under.

Burpee and Mills will be holding a potluck dinner and dance in honour of Canada Day, July 1. There will be a special dedication of a monument including the school bell from the Union School and a plaque honouring teachers of all four Burpee and Mills Schools and the first settlers of Burpee-Mills at the Burpee-Mills Complex, 8 Bailey Line Road in Evansville, at 4 pm with the dinner and dance to follow at 6 pm.

Providence Bay will be having a Canada Day celebration at the Harbour Centre on July 1 with children’s games and activities from 1 until 4 pm. There will be cake and refreshments at 7 pm, entertainment from 8 to 10 pm and fireworks at 10 pm.

The Waterlution Great Art for Great Lakes Project will be hosting a Providence Bay Beach Social also on July 1 from 3 to 5 pm at the newly renovated Providence Bay Village Park Beach where the public is invited to share their favourite Great Lakes story which will be incorporated into a piece of artwork that is being created for the village by Julieanne Steedman.

In Kagawong, there will be a barbecue and bake sale on Saturday, July 1 from 10 am to 3 pm at the Kagawong Farmers’ Market with all proceeds going toward St. John’s Anglican Church.

Celebrate Canada Day in Silver Water from 10:30 am to 4 pm. Proceeds from the event will go to the United Church Women.

The Ice Lake picnic has been cancelled for this year. Residents are urged to take in the great schedule of events in Gore Bay.

Gore Bay also has a jam packed Canada Day. The celebrations begin with a pancake breakfast at the Gore Bay Legion from 8 to 10 am, followed by a flag raising and sunrise ceremony at the Red Roof Pavilion at 10 am.

There will be a dog show at 10:30 am, followed by a 5K colour run at C.C. McLean at 11:20 am (registration at 11 am). The parade will start at noon, as will a barbecue lunch from noon to 2 pm.

Other events include: a tennis tournament from noon until 4 pm; sumo wrestling, rock climbing wall, Velcro wall, bouncy castle, cotton candy and a popcorn stand from 1 to 3 pm; kids clown show by the Manitoulin Conservatory for Creation and performance from 1 to 3 pm; a car show from 1 to 4 pm; a fire truck pull competition at 1:30 pm; washer toss tournament at 2 pm; Lifetime Achievement Awards with free ice cream social at the community hall at 3 pm; a hoop dance performance from Celina Cada at 4 pm; a chicken dancer at 4:30 pm; beer gardens and live music from 1 pm to 1 am with the Uppers from 1 to 4 pm, Hardwood Boys from 4 to 6 pm, Double Barrel from 6 to 9 pm, Stan’s Plan from 9 to 10 pm, and D.J. Deanna Smith from 10 to 1 am; a rib dinner will be held from 5 to 6:30 pm, advance tickets (only) for $16 are available at participating Gore Bay businesses; an adult clown show by the Manitoulin Conservatory for Creation and Performance; a fireworks display at the waterfront at 10 pm; and a DJ and street dance from 10 pm to 1 am.

There is also a full weekend of events in honour of the Central Manitoulin Lions Club’s annual 40th Homecoming Weekend.

The opening of a time capsule will take place on July 1 from 2 to 4 pm at Central Manitoulin School (CMPS). The capsule contains items from Mr. Olacke’s CMPS Grade 6 class in 1992. Students from the class, their families and community members are welcome to attend.

There will be a free picnic, barbecue and lumberjack games on Sunday, July 2 at the Manitoulin Community Church in Tehkummah from 1 to 2:30 pm.

Knox United Church in Manitowaning is celebrating 140 years on Sunday, July 2. There will be a church service at 11:30 am, followed by come-and-go luncheon and entertainment from 12:45 to 3 pm.

Have fun, be safe and have a great Canada Day Weekend!