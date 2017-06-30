Buddy benches created at Charles C. McLean Public School

GORE BAY—With “buddy benches” being installed at Charles C. McLean Public School every kid will have a friend at recess!

“I am the Equity and Inclusive Education representative for Charles C. McLean,” said Heather Jefkins, Grade 4/5 teacher at C.C. McLean earlier this week. “Over the last few years I have attended a number of professional development activities geared toward creating ‘safe spaces’ in our school for our students. These activities have included topics related to LGBTQ2S issues, as well as recognizing the diversity in our schools, and the need for inclusion and anti-bullying programs.”

Ms. Jefkins explained this past spring she came across an article from the Ottawa Citizen about the buddy bench project. “I was really impressed with the idea behind the benches, and thought they would be an excellent addition to our playground here at C.C. McLean. This past September I approached our principal, Tracey Chapman, and explained to her that I would really like an opportunity to create these kinds of safe spaces for our students. She encouraged me to start planning, and she applied for a grant through the Rainbow District School Board’s (RDSB) Equity and Inclusive Education Program. Her application was accepted for funding, and the process started to create the benches.

As the Ottawa Citizen article noted, recess is fun, but only if you have someone to play with, and anyone who attended elementary school probably remembers scanning the playground to find a friend.

Buddy benches began in Europe and are springing up at schools across North America. The idea behind them is if you don’t have someone to play with, you sit on the bench. And if a student sees another student sitting on the bench they are encouraged to go over and invite that person to join them. It has proven to be a great way to make new friends, try new activities and make sure all the students are part of the same community, getting along and being inclusive.

Ms. Jefkins explained, “three benches were ordered from Doug Clark of Dig and Doug Furniture in Kagawong. Doug made two large benches, one for our intermediate grade students, one for our junior students, as well as a smaller model which will be placed in our primary division playground area. My Grade 4/5 students worked together to design and paint the benches.” The benches are vibrant, cheerful and welcoming.

“My students worked over the course of four days to put layers of paint on the cedar (three coats altogether),” continued Ms. Jefkins. “While they were working on this they learned about sharing jobs and cleaning up, as well as painting skills such as “catching drips” and making sure they painted with the grain of the wood to get the best coverage. I think the end result is amazing! I am very proud of how hard each of my students worked to make this project become a reality.”

“The completed benches will be placed in the school yard in September,” said Ms. Jefkins. “Students from this year’s Grade 4/5 class will be asked to make presentations to other classes at this time, and they will be explaining how the Buddy Bench works.”

“Both Mrs. Chapman and I feel these benches will be an effective tool for our students to learn more about recognizing when other students may need a friends and how to be that friend. They are yet another part of the anti-bullying programs already in place with Rainbow Schools,” added Ms. Jefkins.