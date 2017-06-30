Beetles released to control purple loosestrife on Gore Bay waterfront

GORE BAY—An Ontario Beetles representative armed with thousands of Neogalerucella larvae (beetles) visited Gore Bay last Friday, and along with representatives of several local Island groups and some students from Charles C. McLean Public School, took part in the process of releasing the beetles on purple loosestrife plants on the town water front, in an effort to control their population.

“The bottom line is we release the beetles to control the population of purple loosestrife,” stated Donna Mackenzie of Ontario Beetles. She explained, “20 years ago a similar release took place which proved successful and the purple loosestrife population dropped back and their population was controlled again.” She pointed out the controlled release does not eradicate the purple loosestrife.

“Now we are bringing in more beetles to cut down the population in another hot spot,” stated Ms. Mackenzie.

“There are two release sites, and we will be releasing 5,000 beetles at each site,” said Ms. MacKenzie.

Ms. MacKenzie provided an education lesson for Grade 2/3 students from C.C. McLean, giving them the chance to see the insects (beetles) up close and describing what they do to curtail the purple loosestrife.

The students helped by bringing the beetles in totes to the purple loosestrife hot spots where they were transferred by Ms. MacKenzie, several members of the Gore Bay Fish and Game Club, and Seija Deschenes and Jesse Beaudin of Manitoulin Streams Improvement Association and released on the purple loosestrifes. Also helping out during the day was town assistant clerk Stasia Carr and Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane.

The Town of Gore Bay had received funding this spring from the Great Lakes Guardian Community Fund to carry out the work to control the purple loosestrife plant, which has invaded the town’s waterfront.

Purple loosestrife has invaded a portion of the waterfront degrading the habitat for many native species of fish, birds, and insects. Native plants are being crowded out therefore reducing biodiversity. Signage will be posted along the waterfront boardwalk to educate the community and visitors on the role they play in protecting waterways.

The objective is to improve the coastal area along the banks of Gore Bay. The desired outcome is to re-establish an ecological balance and to maintain the natural biodiversity of the ecosystem.

The beetles feed primarily upon purple loosestrife and have a low preference for a few native Decodon and Lythrum species. If the purple loosestrife is left it will choke out all native species and greatly reduce biodiversity.

“We’ve been doing this type of purple loosestrife control for the past 25 years,” said Ms. MacKenzie. She explained the adult beetles “will move around water’s edge. They feed on the purple loosestrife.”