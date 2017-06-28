Wasse-Naabin Youth Centre partners with positive tickets

WIIKWEMKOONG—Nobody likes to hear the words “you’re busted,” but in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory this summer those words might lead to some good things happening for youth. The Wasse-Naabin Youth Centre is partnering with the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service and other community partners in a Positive Ticket program.

“It was Special Constable Alanna Eshkawkogan’s idea,” said youth centre director Lawrence Enosse. “She came up with the idea to get the kids involved with the officers. The concept is “you are busted—doing the right thing.”

Under the program, which will see council members, the youth centre, police and other community agencies keeping an eye out for good behaviour and issuing Positive Tickets, local businesses will be providing the positive reinforcement.

“Local businesses, like Andy’s, Your Dollar Store and More, Ed’s Family Restaurant and the Health Centre will exchange the tickets for treats or other items that the youth will enjoy,” said Mr. Enosse. “That might be a small ice cream cone at Andy’s or a small fry at Ed’s Family Restaurant.”

Another portion of the ticket is retained by the issuing agent to be entered in a draw for larger prizes later in the summer. “They are looking at holding draws in late August.”

Good behaviour might include things like “helping an elder in the community by mowing their lawn, helping carry their bags, picking up garbage in the community or stopping someone from bullying another youth,” said Mr. Enosse. Even encouraging positive behaviour in others can help qualify.

Encouraging positive behaviour is one aspect of the Positive Ticket program, but building bridges between youth in the community and police officers is another positive outcome that the proponents of the program are hoping will come about.

“This is all part of making our community a ‘Youth Friendly’ community,” said Mr. Enosse. “Wiikwemkoong is recognized by the Province of Ontario as a Youth Friendly Community and we will be making a reapplication for our status in 2018. This is just the kind of program that can help keep our status intact.”

So there will be some delicious opportunities for Wiikwemkoong youth during the coming summer months as they just keep on doing what they do so well.