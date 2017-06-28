Providence Bay News & Notes

Proud grandparents Amy and John David (JD) Wright welcomed a grandson on June 16. He weighed in at 8 pounds, 8 oz. Parents, Riley and Amanda Wright of Wiikwemkoong named their son Anubis John Harry Wright. Nana and Papa call him AJ.

Visiting Ingrid Blay and her husband was her mother-in-law Susan Blay of Odessa, Ontario. It’s always wonderful to have family come and visit our little piece of paradise.

There was a letter to the editor in last week’s edition of The Expositor entitled ‘Dismay over the proliferation of dog feces on Providence Bay beach.’ We have since received an update from the author of that letter that thanks to the work of volunteers over the past week, the shoreline of the beach has been cleaned up. We’d like to remind people to please practice the popular stoop and scoop courtesy so that our beloved dogs aren’t banned from the beach altogether.

The repairs to the Mindemoya River Bridge on Highway 551 continue. The bailey bridge has been constructed to the east of the existing bridge. They have connected each side of the temporary bridge to the road with many loads of gravel and packed it all down. Soon we’ll be using that bridge so that the bridge repairs can start in earnest. We eagerly wait to see the next step.

Happy Birthday wishes go out to former resident Raymond Smith who celebrates on June 28.

Antlerless deer draw application deadline is June 30. There is still time to apply online, by telephone or in person. To apply online, visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/apply-hunt-antlerless-deer. You can also apply by phone on the automated phone line at 1-800-288-1155. Another option is to apply in person at a participating Service Ontario centre or at a licenced issuer offering electronic draw entry. Whichever option of applying you use, you will have to ensure that you know which Wildlife Management Area you plan to hunt in and your valid hunting Outdoors Card number.

July 1 will be an exciting day for Canada 150 year celebrations in Providence Bay. Make sure that your house is decorated festively and register by contacting Nancy at 705-377-5726 or email: centralecdev@amtelecom.net or in person at the Municipal office in Mindemoya or at the Discovery Centre in Providence Bay. Note: The deadline to resister is Friday, June 30 at 12 noon. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd. Judging will be on Canada Day and there will be no night judging.

The village fun begins on the beach with the Discovery Centre hosting sand sculpture/castle building competitions as well as balloon toss, scavenger hunt and other activities to keep the kids occupied and having a fantastic time. It all begins at 1 pm.

The Lions Club will be hosting their annual yard sale in the village square while also serving BBQ Octoberfest sausage and hot dogs. While checking that out, make sure that you attend the grand opening of the Village Square from 2 to 3 pm. They will be dedicating the donated memorial trees at the kids’ community art corner and recognition will be made to all the volunteers who helped build our beautiful Village Square. You’ll also get to meet the winning artist of the Great Lakes Sculpture Competition.

The township donated free cake and lemonade that can be enjoyed at the Centennial Hall from 7 pm until we run out. Make sure you don’t miss out. And don’t miss out on our local band “The Islanders” as they hold an outdoor concert on the bandstand at The Harbour Centre beginning at 8 pm.

Finish off the night with what’s expected to be an exceptionally spectacular fireworks show. In addition to the usual display, the Lions Club was able to contribute additional monies so we’re hoping to all ooh and aah. So come on down for a beach social and enjoy all the Canada Day festivities.

There has never been a better time to introduce a friend or family member to fishing. Family Fishing Week begins in Ontario July 1-9, 2017. This licence free period is so that Canadian residents can fish in Ontario without buying a fishing licence. You must still follow all conservation rules and limits. More information can be found at https://www.ontario.ca/page/licence-free-family-fishing

