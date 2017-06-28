The Little Current Yacht Club season is on

NORTH CHANNEL—The boating season has started even if the weather is still a bit nippy, but that didn’t stop the Little Current Yacht Club (LCYC) from starting off the boating season in fine form.

Friday, June 24 saw LCYC members in the Anchor Inn Conference room kicking off the season with a champagne toast. If that wasn’t enough they also honoured two long time contributors to the club. Past Commodore Jim Corless, who served as Commodore for seven years (probably a world record), got his own toast along with an etched wine decanter thanking him for his service. The next honoree was Lianne Masson. While Jim had a steady hand at the helm, Ms. Masson was a guiding light and the glue that has kept the LCYC together by working to help every committee together. She too received a rousing toast and her own wine decanter. The Anchor Inn supplied appetizers and the evening continued with gusto.

Saturday, June 24 saw the first race of the year, the Cooper Cup, which is the longest running race organized by LCYC and sponsored by Dr. Cooper, so many thanks to him. The race saw some brisk winds and a few light spots as the racers reached up the Wabuno around the middle islands over to Louisa and around Halfway Island and back to Little Current. The winning margin was three seconds a mile as Knotty edged out Blue Jacket for the first-place win with Riga finishing third.

Sunday’s race, The Loco Beanz Coffee Cup, was postponed due to forecast rain and thunderstorms predicted for Sunday. It will be held immediately following the North Channel Race Week with a prospective date of July 22.

Vice Commodore O. H. Rodgers and Secretary Mary Rodgers ran the races and cooked the dinner at the awards ceremony.

The only activities left to start the season off, are the LCYC Cruiser’s Net hosted by Roy Eaton which starts July first and the Youth Sailing Program run by Tracey Chapman that starts July 3.

LCYC welcomes all boaters who are located in the area to join us and enjoy the activities and camaraderie.