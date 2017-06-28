Ice Chips to Canoe Quips

Classic Weekend features fun and food!

The 16th annual ‘run, paddle and pedal’ triathlon is ready to go this coming Sunday morning (July 2). The Mindemoya Classic has reached its “surly, teenage years” yet can be expected to provide a fun, yet, a not too early morning experience. Registration is easiest online (www.mindemoyaclassic.com) but organizers can get you set up on race-day starting at 8 am. If your online registration is received by 3 pm on Saturday (July 1) you (and your team) will receive the early-bird discount.

The event a 5.5K run, 3K-ish paddle and 13K cycle triathlon can be completed as a team of four, part of a pair or all on your own. That being said, there are always “unranked” teams who like to get creative with the established categories. So, if you have a team of three or five (maybe even the first ever Voyageur entry?) and if it is the difference between you participating or not, you are more than welcome to enter. There are no division bragging rights, but it is all about being active and having fun so, why not? As always organizers can use a couple more volunteers so visit the above website for more information. (andre@mindemoyaclassic.com)

Additionally there will be a full-fledged barbecue offered for participants, volunteers and observers alike and all for a great cause. This year the Manitoulin Pet Rescue (MPR) will be hosting a barbeque (11 am to 2 pm) with all proceeds going directly to MPR For those unfamiliar with this lauded charity here is some details: volunteer operated, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to rescuing and re-homing unwanted or displaced cats and dogs of Manitoulin Island and the North Shore. Dogs and cats coming into MPR go into caring and committed foster homes and assess their individual needs to find permanent, responsible, forever homes; M.P.R. is sustained by public donations; all donations go directly toward the care for the animal in the program. There will be a donation jar to collect all of your generous donations.

Summer hockey, highlights!

Local star, hockey player Braeden Case continues to upgrade his hockey. Recently, he was selected by the North American Central Scouting Association to play in a number of their elite summer tournaments. His great year with the Sudbury Nickel Capitals AAA midgets did not go unnoticed. He will be playing in tournaments which will mostly be staffed by older prospects than him. These players have an international flavor as they come from such countries as Russia, Sweden, as well as teams from British Columbia and Michigan. Braeden, interestingly, will be skating on the same squad as son of former Montreal Canadiens’ and Toronto Maple Leafs’ star Darcy Tucker. Show them your best, Braeden.

Trainer and team, terrific!

Hats off to Gerald Webkamigad of Wiikwemkoong who recently had a great day at the Warren Fair. Gerald was second in heavy class horse pulling and won the best Teamster award.

Little Current, crack kayak, contestant!

Hats off to the bridge-town’s Steve Arthurs as he once again took the solo Kayak division of the annual, 9km division of the annual Sudbury Fitness Challenges’ Canoe Marathon. Steve completed one loop of the marathon that including the brutal 700m portage/drag/loon-feces-hoist in a time of one hour and 20 minutes.

This beautiful locale will also be the location of this year’s Canadian National Canoe Marathon Championships. The hosts of this great event (and will not likely ever be any closer to our readers) is the Sudbury Canoe Club and located within the newly built Northern Water Sports Centre on the shore of Ramsey Lake, just minutes from the downtown core.

For more information you can visit the Ontario Marathon Canoe and Kayak Association at: www.omckra.com

Fastball finery

Kudos to players such as Warren Simon and Lawrence Enosse and their Wiki Travellers ball-club as they recently captured the championship in the A division of the North Bay Silver Fox tournament. I believe they also did the same last year. Congratulations to the entire team managers and fans.

Ultimate player!

Congratulations to seasonal Manitoulin visitor Daniel Balzerson (son of Susan and David Johnson of Rockville) who just competed in the World Championship of Beach Ultimate (WCBU) last weekend in France. His mixed squad came right down to the wire to take the silver in a thrilling 12 – 10 championship game. Congratulations, Daniel! How about a little Tuesday night Ultimate down at Low Island (Little Current) when you are visiting?

