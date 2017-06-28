Island pups sought for Canadian tick study

Increased diagnoses of Lyme disease on Manitoulin cause for concern

MANITOULIN—Scott Veterinary Services in Mindemoya is part of a new study, the Canadian K9 Lifetime Lyme Study, seeking to better identify, prevent and treat canine Lyme disease and improve quality of life for both dogs and their people.

“Dr. Michelle Evason did a talk on Lyme disease at a conference I attended in January and noted how more information was needed about where dogs are contracting Lyme disease and how to prevent it,” explained Dr. Darren Stinson, who took over Scott Veterinary Services earlier this year. “The study is trying to gather good solid data on where the ticks are in Canada and how we can prevent the disease and better manage the problem.”

Dr. Stinson noted that his practice has seen six cases of canine Lyme disease this year alone, in addition to the six cases that The Expositor reported last year between the Island Animal Hospital and Scott Veterinary Services.

Symptoms of Lyme disease in canines include: fever, loss of appetite, reduced energy, lameness and generalized stiffness, discomfort or pain.

“Through my practice here I have seen a huge population explosion with ticks,” said Dr. Stinson. “We have added a Lyme disease vaccination as part of our core vaccinations because of the high incident rate. This study is so important because it will provide the raw data needed to find a solution to this problem.”

The study is being conducted by Dr. Scott Weese and Dr. Michelle Evanson of the Department of Pathobiology at the University of Guelph.

“The purpose of the study is to enroll pet-owners and their puppies (seven months of age or younger) that will be followed for evaluation of exposure to ticks carrying Borrelia burdoferi (the cause of Lyme disease) and their possible development of signs of illness due to Lyme disease,” the consent form to participate in the research study states. “This is part of a larger long-term (lifetime) Lyme disease and canine health study.”

Dr. Stinson explained that the study will involve either himself or a member of his team drawing blood from the participating puppy at the age of seven months (or less) and repeated every 6-12 months. The puppy owner will also be asked to complete an electronic or telephone questionnaire on the puppy at six-month intervals over the course of the study (three years). Commitment to the initial phase (three years) does not commit participants to the later phases of the study but it is hoped that long-term the puppies and their owners will participate throughout following the dog’s life.

“Additionally, if a tick is found on the puppy, owners are asked to submit it for identification and testing,” said Dr. Stinson. “Participating in the study comes at no cost to the pet owner, it is just their responsibility to bring the puppy to have the blood drawn and complete the questionnaires.”

The Expositor spoke to Dr. Evanson about the study and the motivation behind it.

“The biggest reason for the study was the frustration of vets and pet owners not knowing how or why dogs are getting lyme disease,” said Dr. Evanson. “It is unclear right now if it is because of a lack of awareness on the part of pet owners or not being proactive enough or if the disease is still happening in spite of (preventive treatment). There are so many dogs contracting this disease and people are at a higher risk of contracting it if they are a pet owner.”

The Expositor reported in April of this year that the Sudbury and District Health Unit (SDHU) felt there was no evidence to support or refute an influx of black legged/deer ticks this year. They also stated that black legged ticks are not common in the area (Manitoulin) and had no plans to conduct tick dragging this year, despite the number of canine cases last year.

Dr. Evanson said she couldn’t comment on why the SDHU had elected not to do tick dragging, but did note that they are definitely in Ontario and based on the number of cases at Scott Veterinary Services, on Manitoulin.

“We know they (ticks) are here (Ontario) and there have been positive cases of Lyme disease,” said Dr. Evanson. “There is probably going to be an increase as more ticks head across the boarder (from the US).”

Dr. Evanson said the Canadian K9 Lifetime Lyme Study is hoping to have 200 puppies enrolled across Ontario and is hoping to open the study to another 100 in Atlantic Canada. “We would really like to make this a Canada-wide study,” she said.

“Veterinarians don’t need to do this, but the number that have stepped forward really speaks to the veterinarian community in Ontario,” Dr. Evanson said. “The funding right now is very limited, so the help of the veterinarians is the only way we can do this study. They are doing this because they want answers and to improve the health of pets and their owners—it is really inspiring.”

If you have a puppy seven months old or younger, you can contact Scotts Veterinary Services in Mindemoya for more information or to join the study.

“Every puppy we have seen (since the study opened earlier this month), the owner has signed up,” said Dr. Stinson.

The initial results will be available at the end of the year, but the first phase of the study will be held over the next three years.

For more information contact Dr. Stinson at 705-377-5666 or stop in at 2058 Highway 551, Mindemoya, Ontario.