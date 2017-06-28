First Island Pride Weekend planned

Committee plans parade in Little Current Aug. 18-20

MANITOULIN—The Island will be hosting its first pride event this summer—Pride Manitoulin 2017, Into the Current— from August 18 to 20.

“After organizing the first LGBTQ2S Health Awareness Conference on Manitoulin last May, I realized that there was an interest and a community to host a pride event,” said Pride Manitoulin committee member Sarah Seabrook.

The host community will be Little Current, but it will be an Island event with Ms. Seabrook and organizers hoping other communities will step forward and organize events as part of Pride Manitoulin.

“We will be creating a map with organizations and businesses across Manitoulin that will be participating,” said Ms. Seabrook. “It will identify destinations so that all welcoming Island businesses and communities can benefit from the influx of tourism that we hope to attract.”

The events planned so far include a gay and allied boat tour with North Channel Cruiseline on Saturday night (August 19), kids crafts and games at Low Island Park, a colour run on Sunday at 9:30 pm, followed by a Pride parade at 11 am.

“Youth from across the Island will be working to design a permanent art sculpture which will be made by One Kwe and the Ojibwe Cultural Foundation will be leading a workshop from two-spirited artists,” added Ms. Seabrook. “Wikwemikong Tourism is also looking at doing some kind of art-based event.”

Ms. Seabrook stressed that Manitoulin Pride will include family friendly and cultural events.

“We have extended an invitation to work with the Whitefish River First Nation powwow, which is the same weekend,” said Ms. Seabrook, “and we are looking at organizing a two-spirited sweat lodge/social. We will have some 19 plus events (the group is exploring an event for the Friday night in addition to the Saturday boat trip), but we want to make it an inclusive weekend with cultural and family friendly events.”

The Pride Manitoulin committee is seeking sponsorship to help buy participating businesses and organizations a Pride flag and to help with events such as the parade.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, organizing an event or helping in any other way with Pride Manitoulin, contact Ms. Seabrook at 705-348-1964 or email pride@gshmanitoulin.com. There is also a Pride Manitoulin Facebook page which has more information and will have updates on the event.